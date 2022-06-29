BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES AMERICA TO LAUNCH ONE PIECE U.S.A. TOUR AS PART OF LARGEST-EVER LOCATION-BASED ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE AT ANIME EXPO 2022

Massive Anime Fan Experience Includes THE GUNDAM BASE LOS ANGELES POP-UP, Franchise Showcases, Product Premieres, Exclusive Collectibles, Photo Ops, and Giveaways Plus Team Kamen Rider Showcase with Meet-Up, Guest Panel & Special Screening

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America ("BNTCA") is set to make U.S. anime industry history this July when it presents the largest-ever location-based entertainment experience at Anime Expo 2022. At this year's convention, BNTCA will offer a massive, immersive experience that not only cuts across the company's product portfolio but also features a collection of its top licensed properties. Fans can look forward to an array of experiences from BNTCA that ranges from special exhibits, displays, statues and life-sized photo ops to dioramas, souvenirs and event exclusives and more. In total BNTCA's location-based entertainment experience at Anime Expo 2022 spans over 10,000 square feet of exhibit space and encompasses five different booths (2602, 2406, 2606, 2211 and E6). BNTCA's showcase will include popular product brands such as Tamashii Nations, MegaHouse, Shokugan and fan-favorite franchises like One Piece, Gundam, Dragon Ball and Digimon. In addition, BNTCA will host a Team Kamen Rider showcase that includes a meet-up and guest panel as well as special screening of the new TV series "Fuuto PI." Attendees are invited to visit any and all of BNTCA's booths daily during regular show hours throughout Anime Expo 2022.

Details of BNTCA's Anime Expo 2022 line-up including promotional offers are as follow: