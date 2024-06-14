Banded tuition plan offers 15 credits for price of 12 at Governors State

Program intended to promote faster graduation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It has just become more affordable to graduate with 120 credits in four years, thanks to a new tuition plan implemented at Governors State University (GovState).

New incoming students in 2024-25 can add to their number of classes per semester without additional costs. Undergraduates can register for 15 credits or more and the cost will be the same as 12 credits. Importantly, completing 30 credits per year means undergraduate students can complete their degrees in four years.

The new plan is referred to as banded or block tuition. "This allows students to accelerate their degree completion, explore more classes and perhaps take a second major," explained Dr. Corey Bradford, Vice President of Administration and Finance. "Or students may need to catch up if they fall behind, and can do so without paying additional tuition costs. We know that the longer students are in school, the more money it costs them in the end."

Research has shown that institutions that implement these tuition models have better retention and graduation rates. "It's an effective student success strategy," he said. "This saves money for students over the long term and increases our student success. Cost is a barrier to access and to student persistence."

Faster degree completion means graduates can enter the workforce sooner rather than later. On average, GovState graduates make $64,000 annually, well above the national average, Bradford said. "They're making money rather than paying money for those extra semesters in college."

In recent years, freshmen have been registering for an average of 11 credit hours per semester. So, a large number aren't graduating in four years. The goal with this plan is to increase the average credit hours per semester.

GovState continues to be one of the most affordable institutions of higher learning in the State of Illinois, and this plan was an "easy sell to our Board of Trustees," said Bradford. "It's a win-win for students, it's a win for the University and it's a win for parents."

Click here to watch a short video to learn more about how to increase earnings with block tuition.

SOURCE Governors State University