Bandwidth and Ribbon Collaborate to Provide Real-time 911 Calling Support for Microsoft Teams Users

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, and Bandwidth Inc. (Nasdaq: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced that the companies have collaborated to provide real-time emergency 911 (E911) support for Microsoft Teams Dynamic Emergency Calling for Direct Routing users. Microsoft Teams is a rapidly growing unified communications platform, used by more than 500,000 organizations worldwide. Microsoft Teams combines persistent workplace chat, video meetings, file storage (including collaboration on files) and application integration. The service is built on Office 365 Group's subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft products.

Ribbon is one of a select number of vendors whose Session Border Controllers (SBC) are officially certified by Microsoft for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, a service connecting Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) or legacy networks and endpoints to voice calling in Microsoft Teams to integrate voice services and enhance security. Bandwidth's E911 dynamic, real-time location technology routes 911 calls based on the current location of callers and makes this information available to Public Safety Answer Points (PSAPs) for a faster emergency response. Bandwidth's 911 experts have developed this new offering to work seamlessly with Ribbon's Microsoft-certified SBCs for Microsoft Teams Dynamic Emergency Calling for Direct Routing.

"As enterprises move to the cloud, 911 can be a real challenge," said Lydia Runnels, Bandwidth's Vice President of Product Strategy. "The modern workforce is more mobile and distributed than ever before. While this trend provides flexibility and opportunities for collaboration, it also creates challenges when determining precise caller location during emergencies. With our latest E911 innovation for Microsoft Teams, enterprises with Ribbon SBCs who've chosen Direct Routing for voice can ensure 911 calls are routed quickly and accurately based on real-time caller location information. In addition to helping to create a safer workforce, our technology helps enterprises meet new and existing state and federal regulations."

"Bandwidth is a long standing and valued Ribbon customer that has many of our solutions traversing its network; and we are delighted to partner with them to deliver critical E911 calling capabilities to one of the fastest growing unified communications platforms in the world," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer for Ribbon. "This latest deployment with Bandwidth is further validation of our SBC's market-leading capabilities. Our SBCs continue to protect and secure some of the largest communications networks in the world."

Key Takeaways:

Bandwidth is collaborating with Ribbon to deliver critical E911 calling functionality to Microsoft Teams customers.

Microsoft Teams, part of Office 365, is the fastest growing business application in Microsoft's history.

Ribbon is one of only a select number of vendors whose SBCs are Microsoft-certified for supporting Direct Routing.

Enterprises can leverage Bandwidth's advanced, dynamic location-based E911 services and Ribbon's certified Microsoft Teams Direct Routing session border controller technology to deliver a 911 solution for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing customers.

The new solution also helps enterprises using Microsoft Teams Direct Routing to comply with 911 regulations.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com .

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 911 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network – one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com .

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding delivering value to customers and the emergency 911 functionality of its solutions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

North American Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 383-3387

mcooper@rbbn.com

Investor Relations

Monica Gould

+1 (212) 871-3927

IR@rbbn.com

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ribboncomm.com

