Ribbon CFO Mick Lopez to Retire in 4th Quarter 2024

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Miguel "Mick" Lopez, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire after 40 years in the technology industry. Ribbon has engaged an executive search firm to identify and evaluate potential successors from inside and outside the company. Mr. Lopez is expected to continue to serve as the Ribbon Chief Financial Officer until a successor is named.

"Since joining Ribbon in 2020, Mick has been instrumental in maturing the operations of the company and accomplishing multiple strategic initiatives" said Bruce McCleland, CEO, Ribbon. "Mick's leadership and guidance were instrumental during the integration of Ribbon and ECI, and most recently the successful refinancing of our capital structure. We wish him all the best in his retirement."

"It's been a privilege working with the global Ribbon team over the past four years, and I am especially proud of our collective achievements in a complex macro environment" said Mr. Lopez. "Together, we have created a robust foundation, uniting our organization and securing a long-term capital structure. I am confident that Ribbon is well-positioned for future growth and success".

