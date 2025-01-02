Bandwidth Announces Devesh Agarwal as Chief Operating Officer To Lead Growth and Innovation

News provided by

Bandwidth Inc.

Jan 02, 2025, 08:12 ET

Proven technology executive with significant sales, go-to-market and P&L leadership experience at large organizations

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced Devesh Agarwal as Chief Operating Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Continue Reading
Agarwal, who had served as Bandwidth's interim COO since July 2024, is a proven technology executive with significant sales, go-to-market, customer co-creation and P&L leadership experience at large organizations, including Oracle.
Agarwal, who had served as Bandwidth's interim COO since July 2024, is a proven technology executive with significant sales, go-to-market, customer co-creation and P&L leadership experience at large organizations, including Oracle.

Agarwal, who had served as interim COO since July 2024, is a proven technology executive with significant sales, go-to-market, customer co-creation and P&L leadership experience at large organizations, including Oracle. He joined Bandwidth in July 2022 as Chief Software Strategy Officer, where he led the design and development of Bandwidth's recently announced global Universal Platform and accelerated delivery of key innovations including the award-winning Bandwidth Maestro™ platform. Agarwal holds 25 patents.

"Devesh has demonstrated both the vision and the heart for our mission to serve customers while also lifting up Bandmates globally," said David Morken, Bandwidth's Chief Executive Officer. "He has earned the respect of our customers, his team and all of us at Bandwidth, and I'm excited about what we will achieve together going forward. Devesh will lead execution of Bandwidth's strategy, engage with global customers, spearhead innovation, achieve operational excellence and elevate our company culture."

"I'm honored to lead as Chief Operating Officer at such an important time in Bandwidth's growth and evolution," said Devesh Agarwal. "Bandwidth's strong customer base, market leadership and product innovation are enviable. I look forward to working alongside our talented Bandmates to drive further growth, deliver exceptional value to customers and help write the next chapter of our success."

About Bandwidth Inc.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. For more information, visit Bandwidth.com.

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Bandwidth Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Bandwidth Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for the third quarter...
Bandwidth to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 31, 2024

Bandwidth to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 31, 2024

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it will report its financial results for the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics