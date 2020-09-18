Bandwidth Finalizes STIR/SHAKEN Interoperability with T-Mobile for Legacy Sprint Customers

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced the completion of testing and launch of STIR/SHAKEN interoperability with T-Mobile for legacy Sprint customers, now that Sprint is part of T-Mobile. The exchange of validated traffic between the two providers will help to protect millions of consumers and the legitimate businesses that serve them against malicious and fraudulent robocalling.

Bandwidth was one of the first major carriers to implement STIR/SHAKEN protocols, deploying a solution in their network in December 2019, well in advance of the FCC's June 30, 2021 deadline. Since then, the company has announced STIR/SHAKEN interoperability with Verizon Wireless, Comcast, and T-Mobile. Today, Bandwidth authenticates more than 4 billion calls each month on behalf of its customers.

Bandwidth continues to build out network features and solutions that mitigate the illegal robocalling and phone number spoofing tactics that have led to widespread mistrust by consumers in the calls they receive. The company is also developing new features that will help to ensure that valid and legitimate use cases, such as calls from contact centers, school notifications, forwarded calls, and more are not wrongfully blocked within the STIR/SHAKEN framework.

"STIR/SHAKEN is an integral part of our larger corporate strategy to eliminate fraud and instill confidence in the communications between consumers and legitimate businesses," said Scott Mullen, Chief Technology Officer at Bandwidth. "The launch of our latest interoperability with T-Mobile for legacy Sprint customers brings us closer to the day when consumers can once again answer their phones knowing that the call is relevant and that caller is who they claim to be. We will continue to take aggressive steps to prevent malicious forms of traffic from entering our network, authenticating voice traffic with other carriers, all while working to ensure that legitimate traffic is protected."

Bandwidth is an active member of the STIR/SHAKEN ecosystem, participating in industry working groups within the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) as well as a vocal advocate with key members of the FCC. The company recently partnered with NC State University on an in-depth study that tracked robocalling campaign metrics over the course of a year, the results of which provided critical insights into the identification of fraudulent traffic compared with legitimate traffic.

