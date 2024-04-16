Bandwidth Honored for Customer Service Team of the Year and Customer Service Innovation by the Stevie Awards

Recognizes Bandwidth's legendary, human-centered support team achievements



Strong services expertise, overall costs and strong customer focus are the top three key factors for enterprises when selecting a CPaaS provider, according to a Gartner® survey

RALEIGH, N.C., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it has won two Stevie® Awards: a gold award for highest honors in Customer Service Innovation, and a silver award for Customer Service Team of the Year. The coveted Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances by workplace teams, with this year's winners chosen from more than 2,300 nominations across 47 nations and territories.

Michelle Birch, SVP of Operations at Bandwidth, accepts two Stevie Awards for Customer Service excellence along with team members Eddie Gonzalez, Matt Ruehlen and Kelli Doty (L to R).

Customer support is highly valued by enterprises, both when purchasing and deploying a communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider. In a recent Gartner® survey, "strong services expertise," "overall costs" and "strong customer focus" were the top three key factors in CPaaS vendor selection cited by enterprise buyers–surpassing breadth of services. During deployment, "customer service and support," along with "customer success orientation," were the top two capabilities enterprises valued most from their CPaaS vendor.1

"The world's largest enterprises rely on us for business-critical communications. That's why we've created a service-focused culture that is mission-first in supporting our customers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," said David Morken, Bandwidth's Chief Executive Officer. "There's always a smiling, world-class Bandmate on the other end of the line who will go the extra mile to solve our customers' most complex communications challenges. We often hear from our customers that Bandwidth simply cares more."

"At a time when IT leaders are managing highly complex cloud communications integrations, it's no wonder enterprises value services expertise and customer service above all else," said Michelle Birch, Bandwidth's Senior Vice President of Operations. "This is a tremendous honor for the many Bandmates who deliver premier service every day and every night for our customers. Thank you to the Stevie Awards for this recognition."

Bandwidth won a gold Customer Service Innovation award for continuously transforming the company's support experience with new technologies, including predictive AI-enhanced support to identify and solve potential incidents before they escalate, and customizable proactive alerts that notify customers about message delivery performance at the sending phone number level.

Bandwidth won a silver Customer Service Team of the Year award for outstanding achievements, including maintaining a consistent 97 percent customer satisfaction score and 97 percent service level agreement for response time since 2021. The company's customer name retention rate is over 99 percent and its 2023 net promoter score is 53, significantly higher than competitors, while providing included support features that go above and beyond usual standards in the CPaaS and telecom space. Bandwidth has been ranked a G2 Leader in CPaaS for 22 consecutive quarters.

(1) Gartner, How to Succeed in Key CPaaS Selling & Deployment Criteria, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Ajit Patankar, 16 February 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit bandwidth.com .

