Bandwidth IG Brings Robust Dark Fiber Connectivity to Greater Portland Data Centers and Enterprises

Bandwidth IG's Newest Dark Fiber Deployment Brings Over 20,000 Fiber Miles and State-of-the-Art Connectivity Solutions to Hillsboro, Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) , one of the fastest growing pure-play metro dark fiber providers in the U.S., announces its dark fiber connectivity solutions are now available in the Greater Portland , Oregon, area. Already available throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Atlanta, Bandwidth IG's high-quality fiber is now offered in a third market and delivers best-in-class network performance to data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises in the rapidly developing Portland area.

Hillsboro is one of the fastest growing U.S. data center markets on the West Coast. The area's affordable real estate, renewable power sources, proximity to trans-Pacific subsea cables, and local tax incentives have led to an emerging data center hub. Recent reports indicate the Portland market has nearly 100 MW of commissioned power with land to add more.

Other sources state nearly 200 MW of additional capacity have been pre-leased at several major data center projects currently in development. All of this activity is increasing demand for data center connectivity throughout Hillsboro and Greater Portland and will require more dark fiber services to empower the area's growing IT networks.

"We've worked hard over the last several years to solidify Hillsboro as a community that supports economic growth," says Dan Dias, Economic & Community Development Director for the City of Hillsboro. "Our business advantages attracted nationally renowned companies in various industries, including the technology industry. We understand the quality of work being done requires digital infrastructure that can meet demand, and we're pleased to develop relationships with companies like Bandwidth IG who can advance our economic development goals with strong dark fiber networks to our business community."

As with all of its dark fiber networks, Bandwidth IG's Hillsboro infrastructure is strategically placed to ensure minimal overlap with other networks, offering true route diversity. The company's 100% owned and operated networks make customization and scaling for network operators in the area easier and faster.

"We've watched the thriving business climate in the Greater Portland area drive demand for dark fiber. We expect our newly placed network to be pivotal to the ongoing success of business growth by providing the quality and quantity of the connections needed between these critical data centers," says Jim Nolte, CEO for Bandwidth IG. "The rising number of technology companies, enterprises and data centers in the area will require the large cable counts, diversity and low latency that only new networks, like ours, can provide. We're pleased to bring this quality offering to Greater Portland."

Bandwidth IG's Hillsboro network is currently on-net to 14 data centers, with plans to expand in the immediate term. Bandwidth IG will continue to invest in the Greater Portland area with the highest quality dark fiber network infrastructure to serve its current and future customers.

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Portland and Greater Atlanta areas. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, reliable connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's San Francisco Bay Area network offers more than 160 route miles and 50 data centers. The Greater Portland network has more than 10 route miles and 14 data centers, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 60 route miles and six data centers. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

