Bandwidth IG Expands Dark Fiber Network in Douglas County

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG), a metro dark fiber network provider in Northern California and Greater Atlanta is expanding its high capacity, dark fiber network within Douglas County, Georgia. Bandwidth IG is working in partnership with the region to attract and support new development and investment in the area.

Douglas County offers affordable land, a favorable business environment and a trained and qualified workforce all within a 25-minute drive of downtown Atlanta. With over $3 billion in investment over the last five years, Douglas County has emerged as a highly attractive area for data centers to expand and invest. Douglas County boasts a low risk of natural disasters, highly available and robust connectivity, attractive state and local tax incentives and abundant and reliable energy with costs of approximately 50% of the natural average.

"It is an honor to have partners of Bandwidth IG's caliber who bring proven industry expertise to Douglas County," says Chris Pumphrey, Executive Director of Douglas County Economic Development Authority. "The investment that Bandwidth IG is making in Douglas County plays a significant role in the economic growth of the region and contributes exponentially to the confidence that potential investors have in the market. With over 1,000 acres immediately available for future sites, infrastructure improvements by our county and city leaders, and the key partnerships we have in place with companies such as Bandwidth IG, Douglas County has garnered national attention as an emerging data center hub and we anticipate continued growth in this sector."

Bandwidth IG recognizes the importance that high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks with large fiber counts, diversity and low latency play in laying the groundwork for future development and economic growth. Fiber networks of this kind are extremely beneficial to the colocation business but also provide a great backbone for other industries, such as banking, finance and healthcare who can benefit from this infrastructure and connectivity. New development of this kind brings with it a highly skilled workforce with technical expertise and ultimately creates higher quality jobs, extending the benefits of the development throughout the community.

"Based on its merits, we can see Douglas County eventually being able to rival Loudon and Santa Clara counties for data center development. We have been working together with key members of the Economic Development team to transform policy, map out development and capacity, and share insights and opportunities with one another," said Jim Nolte, CEO for Bandwidth IG. "Douglas County is a prime area that is ripe with new opportunities for growth and development and we are thrilled to be a part of its continued success."

The new infrastructure that Bandwidth IG is building out offers diverse routes with high-capacity fiber to ensure the highest levels of throughput and business continuity. Building underground fiber was previously cost prohibitive making Bandwidth IG's investment in the area even more valuable.

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout Northern California and Greater Atlanta. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, reliable connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's Northern California network offers more than 50 route miles and 89,000 fiber miles, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 40 route miles and 75,000 fiber miles. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

About Douglas County Economic Development Authority

Douglas County Economic Development Authority (DCEDA) builds business success with site selection and workforce solutions for expanding and existing businesses, attracting more than $4 billion in new investments, and creating thousands of jobs in Douglas County, Georgia in the past three years. By showcasing Douglas County's proximity to Atlanta and its international airport, affordable real estate, lower taxes and business-friendly environment, DCEDA has drawn a mix of data centers, advanced manufacturing, professional and technology services, and logistics operations, including Amazon, Google, Switch and Medline Industries. DCEDA is committed to fostering an environment where businesses can thrive and focuses its efforts on recruiting new businesses, assisting existing industries, and providing tools for entrepreneurs to succeed in Douglas County. Visit www.developdouglas.com to learn more.

