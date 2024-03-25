Bandwidth Invites Enterprise IT Leaders To 'Take Command' Of Their Digital Transformation Journey At Enterprise Connect

Bandwidth Maestro, winner of "Best of Enterprise Connect" award, is featured

Solutions help IT leaders build a better brand experience, reduce operating costs, leverage emerging AI technologies, and simplify and de-risk digital transformation

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Enterprise Connect Conference & Expo beginning today, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is demonstrating how enterprise IT leaders can "take command" of their communications and customer experience stack.

Whether the starting point is on-premises, hybrid or pure cloud, Bandwidth gives IT leaders the power to take command of their cloud communications journey.

"Whether the starting point is on-premises, hybrid or pure cloud, we give IT leaders the power to take command of their cloud communications journey," said Sandy Preizler, Bandwidth's Chief Revenue Officer. "Our solutions help build a better brand experience, reduce operating costs, leverage emerging artificial intelligence technologies and simplify digital transformation company-wide. Bandwidth is uniquely positioned to deliver all these benefits, because we are the only provider with a unique combination of owned-and-operated network with global reach, AI-ready capabilities, programmable communications APIs and deep regulatory insight."

Key solutions in booth 1719 at Enterprise Connect, and available for demo anytime after the show, include:

Bandwidth Maestro TM , the company's AI-ready next-gen cloud communications platform, which was judged by peers to be such a game-changer that it won best of show at Enterprise Connect last year. Maestro exemplifies Bandwidth's open, vendor-agnostic strategy. It integrates all the best-in-class platforms and capabilities that CIOs need across UCaaS, CCaaS and conversational AI–giving enterprises the freedom to choose the applications they want today, while future-proofing their ability to switch platforms or add new capabilities tomorrow. It can also deliver strong ROI to enterprises by saving months of integration, yielding faster time to value and lowering operating costs.

, the company's AI-ready next-gen cloud communications platform, which was judged by peers to be such a game-changer that it won best of show at Enterprise Connect last year. Maestro exemplifies Bandwidth's open, vendor-agnostic strategy. It integrates all the best-in-class platforms and capabilities that CIOs need across UCaaS, CCaaS and conversational AI–giving enterprises the freedom to choose the applications they want today, while future-proofing their ability to switch platforms or add new capabilities tomorrow. It can also deliver strong ROI to enterprises by saving months of integration, yielding faster time to value and lowering operating costs. AIBridge , which runs on Maestro and enables enterprises to easily deploy voice-based AI tools in front of their contact centers to resolve calls faster and more efficiently in the communications cloud. Initially launched with Cognigy and Google Cloud's Dialogflow, AIBridge is vendor-agnostic and enables customers to bring their preferred conversational AI tool, with more integrations to follow.

, which runs on Maestro and enables enterprises to easily deploy voice-based AI tools in front of their contact centers to resolve calls faster and more efficiently in the communications cloud. Initially launched with Cognigy and Google Cloud's Dialogflow, AIBridge is vendor-agnostic and enables customers to bring their preferred conversational AI tool, with more integrations to follow. Visual Builder , which is integrated with Maestro and customizes complex call flows with a click of a mouse using a simple, drag-and-drop, no-code visual workflow software interface.

, which is integrated with Maestro and customizes complex call flows with a click of a mouse using a simple, drag-and-drop, no-code visual workflow software interface. Voice Authentication and Call Verification tools that can automate fraud detection by leveraging the power of AI and machine learning through voice bioauthentication and real-time spoof and fraud detection APIs.

and tools that can automate detection by leveraging the power of AI and machine learning through voice bioauthentication and real-time spoof and detection APIs. Call Assure™ and 5x carrier-redundant toll-free voice delivers the ultimate hands-free disaster recovery solution to ensure enterprise contact center stability and resiliency.

and toll-free voice delivers the ultimate hands-free disaster recovery solution to ensure enterprise contact center stability and resiliency. Software-controlled cloud migrations with Bandwidth's bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) integrations bring unmatched control, flexibility and reliability for enterprises to move to, and between, leading cloud UCaaS and CCaaS platforms.

with Bandwidth's bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) integrations bring unmatched control, flexibility and reliability for enterprises to move to, and between, leading cloud UCaaS and CCaaS platforms. One unified API for global messaging to optimize digital engagements and deliver better customer experiences at scale, with the confidence of high deliverability and global messaging insights.

In addition to booth demos, Bandwidth will showcase its leaders' deep expertise at several panel discussions during the event, featuring Anthony Bartolo, Chief Operating Officer; John Bell, Chief Product Officer; Lauren Brockman, Sr. Director of Product Management; Zach Kunkel, Director of Product Marketing; and Robin Erkkila, Sr. Solutions Engineer for Emergency Services.

Click here to book a meeting or demo with Bandwidth at Enterprise Connect, or stop by our booth #1719 at the conference in Orlando.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit bandwidth.com .

