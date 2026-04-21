Bandwidth Named a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape for Communications Engagement Platforms

New category highlights enterprise shift to AI-powered, integrated customer engagement

RALEIGH, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Engagement Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53542326, April 2026). This new category underscores how enterprises are re-architecting communications to support more dynamic, AI-enabled customer engagement.

Bandwidth was recognized by IDC for its unique and differentiated position in the cloud communications segment.

According to the report, "Bandwidth has crafted a unique and differentiated position in the cloud communications segment." The report also notes, "This open ecosystem approach gives enterprises the ability to build best-in-class CX technology stacks."

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader in this new and visionary category," said John Bell, Chief Product Officer at Bandwidth. "Enterprises are looking for flexibility and control as they build modern communications stacks. We give them the freedom to choose and integrate the best conversational AI, CCaaS, CRM and UCaaS applications for their unique business case. This enables our customers to transform how they serve their own customers—adopting new technologies to move faster, improve experiences and strengthen security while maintaining control."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world transform their communications every day.

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.