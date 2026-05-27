Bandwidth to Participate in TD Cowen Inaugural Disruptive Technology Summit

RALEIGH, N.C., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global cloud communications company, today announced that the company will participate in the TD Cowen Inaugural Disruptive Technology Summit in New York City on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Investors interested in scheduling either one-on-one or group meetings with management should contact a TD Cowen representative or Bandwidth's investor relations team at [email protected].

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world transform their communications every day.

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.