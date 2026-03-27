Bandwidth Partners with New Agentforce Contact Center

Bandwidth has partnered to deliver infrastructure for Salesforce's new CRM-native, AI-driven contact center platform

RALEIGH, N.C., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global cloud communications software company, announced it has partnered with the newly launched Agentforce Contact Center.

Bandwidth has partnered to deliver infrastructure for Salesforce’s new CRM-native, AI-driven contact center platform.

The boundaries between CRM systems, contact centers and agentic AI are beginning to dissolve as enterprises consolidate around unified cloud architectures that connect customer data directly to live engagement. Salesforce's launch of Agentforce Contact Center is leading this market shift. Built directly into the CRM, it enables enterprises to re-architect customer engagement around AI-powered conversations informed by full customer-360 data. The result is smarter, more personalized and more contextual customer interactions powered by the same data that manages the customer relationship.

"Salesforce is taking a bold and visionary step in evolving the contact center model for the agentic AI era," said David Morken, Bandwidth's Co-Founder and CEO. "We are honored to partner with Salesforce to deliver the voice and messaging infrastructure foundation that will help contact centers scale."

As agentic AI begins to orchestrate customer engagement, voice is emerging as the primary interface between enterprises and their customers. In this environment, quality of service, reliability and trust are critical. Bandwidth's owned-and-operated Communications Cloud and Maestro™ orchestration software deliver the performance and global reach AI requires, while enabling faster innovation cycles and superior economics. The company has a long history of powering hyperscalers and cloud platforms to deliver resilient, low-latency voice infrastructure for enterprise-grade deployments. Bandwidth supports all the 2025 GartnerⓇ Magic QuadrantTM Leaders in both Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). This Salesforce collaboration extends Bandwidth's Communications Cloud into the next generation of CRM-native engagement platforms, reinforcing Bandwidth's role as foundational infrastructure for AI-driven customer experience.

Salesforce, Agentforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.



GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world transform their communications every day. For more information, visit Bandwidth.com.

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.