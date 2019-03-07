Bandwidth Solves Local SMS Messaging Dilemma at Massive Scale with Local A2P Launch

RALEIGH, N.C., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise-grade CPaaS company Bandwidth today announced the release of its Local A2P Messaging solution, a first-of-its-kind API that allows businesses to send sanctioned high-volume, burst SMS messaging using local phone numbers over newly created 10DLC (ten digit long code) SMS routes. For businesses that rely on locality, such as large chains with many local branches, this need had been previously unmet by standard market offerings. Prior to this release, businesses had to resort to other methods such as short codes or toll-free numbers for higher volume or application-to-person (A2P) SMS needs, neither of which could be easily associated with an individual, local business.

Bandwidth's API launch is timely: In mid-2019, major U.S. wireless carriers will begin to block a common business texting method: shared short code SMS, in which several businesses share a common "text identity" using a five or six digit phone number. With the release of Bandwidth's Local A2P Messaging API, businesses will be able to deliver SMS campaigns reliably and cost effectively via 10DLC. B2B software platforms servicing multiple enterprises, as well as chain businesses, who may have many "local" brick and mortar locations, can send out coupons, alerts, notifications, promotions, and more from their own local phone numbers—allowing instant replies or call-back ability to a specific store or business location.

This introduction is part of a chain of recent updates in the messaging industry. In late 2018, the Federal Communication Commission classified text messaging as an information service, removing regulations, and allowing each wireless carrier to establish its own rules about what type of texts will be allowed on its network. Wireless carriers are now beginning to take action to combat spam by blocking high volume commercial traffic on P2P routes and sunsetting support of shared short codes. Simultaneously, the wireless industry is introducing 10DLC carrier routes as a new A2P messaging alternative, offering businesses fast, cost-effective, localized messaging capabilities.

Bandwidth's Local A2P Messaging offers a sanctioned route, resulting in predictable delivery, measurable results, and a better customer experience for end users. While some businesses offer "unsanctioned" grey routes using 10-digit numbers for these types of text messages, users experience unreliable deliverability, poor ROI, and potentially brand reputation damage.

"Local A2P is critical to helping businesses connect with their customers in ways that drive loyalty and retention," said Brad Roldan, Bandwidth's Vice President of Messaging. "Consumers increasingly want to communicate with their local businesses via SMS - not just at a corporate level. Bandwidth's first-to-market Local A2P Messaging API is designed to help software platforms that cater to these businesses enable a new SMS communication channel that can tie back to a specific location or branch and deliver additional intel not available on other channels."

"Bandwidth's Local A2P API for 10 Digit Long Codes (10DLC) is a timely solution for enterprises who plan to leverage local SMS," according to Courtney Munroe, GVP of Telecom Research at IDC. "10DLC offers many advantages over short code SMS. This includes personalized local marketing to allow companies to leverage their local brand recognition. It will also facilitate voice enablement and could be more cost effective than short codes. In addition, an important success factor for enterprises leveraging 10DLC will be choosing a quality service provider like Bandwidth, who can guarantee reliable and predictable service delivery."

For more information about Bandwidth's new API for Local A2P messaging, visit www.bandwidth.com/messaging/local-a2p-messaging

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network—one of the largest in the nation.

