Bandwidth to Present at Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced that David Morken, CEO and Jeff Hoffman, CFO are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast, as well as the replay, of this presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bandwidth's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.