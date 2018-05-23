Bandwidth to Present at Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced that David Morken, CEO and Jeff Hoffman, CFO are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast, as well as the replay, of this presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bandwidth's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network— one of the largest in the nation.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-to-present-at-bairds-2018-global-consumer-technology--services-conference-300653922.html
SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.
Share this article