Bandwidth to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after market close on May 2, 2018.

Bandwidth will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2018. To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0792 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 689-8263 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.  

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2018, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 16, 2018, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13678214. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network— one of the largest in the nation.  More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

 

