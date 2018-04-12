Bandwidth will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2018. To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0792 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 689-8263 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2018, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 16, 2018, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13678214. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network— one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-to-report-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300629225.html

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bandwidth.com

