Banfield Pet Hospital® Announces Customizations for Optimum Wellness Plans®

For nearly 40 years, Optimum Wellness Plans have provided bundled preventive care services at a discounted price, helping millions of pets receive essential care throughout every stage of life. In response to consumer preferences and a growing need for a more personalized approach to pet care, Banfield is launching new customizations. Pet owners can work with their Banfield veterinarian to build a personalized wellness plan tailored to their pet's unique needs, age, lifestyle, and health considerations.

Unlike pet insurance, which is designed primarily for unexpected events, Optimum Wellness Plans offer a proactive approach to preventive care with predictable monthly costs. Plans already include services such as twice-yearly wellness exams, routine vaccines and testing, unlimited office visits, 24/7 Pet Chat™, and virtual visits, while helping pet owners save a minimum of 30% on preventive care compared to Banfield's standard retail prices. With the introduction of customization options, pet owners can now add specialized services and testing capabilities, including advanced dermatology testing and anti-nausea treatments, directly to their plan.

"Personalized preventive care recommendations tailored to each pet's unique needs have always been at the heart of how our veterinary teams support pets and the people who love them," said Dr. Alea Harrison, chief medical officer at Banfield Pet Hospital®. "By adding customization options to our Optimum Wellness Plans, we're giving pet owners greater flexibility and a more convenient way to include additional preventive care services their veterinarian recommends, while making it easier to plan and budget for that care."

These outcomes underscore the importance of addressing things like oral health early through routine preventive care. To help educate pet owners on the benefits of proactive care and financial planning, Banfield is partnering with financial expert, entrepreneur, bestselling author and Trading Secrets podcast host Jason Tartick. As the owner of rescue dogs Teddy and Moose, Tartick understands firsthand the importance of planning for pet care expenses.

"We budget for our pets just like we budget for ourselves," said Tartick. "When you break pet care costs down into predictable monthly expenses, it becomes easier to stay ahead of your pet's needs and avoid financial surprises."

Through the partnership, Tartick will share his experience using customized Optimum Wellness Plans and discuss how proactive pet care can support both pet health and household budgeting.

Pet owners can learn more about Banfield's Optimum Wellness Plans and pre-enroll on Banfield's website, where they can schedule a complimentary first visit with a Banfield veterinary team to finalize a personalized care plan for their pet.

About Banfield Pet Hospital®

Banfield Pet Hospital® is the leading provider of preventive veterinary care in the U.S. with more than 19,000 Associates and 1,000+ hospitals across the country. Every year, Banfield's veterinary teams provide high-quality veterinary care to over three million pets, including more than two million clients with Optimum Wellness Plans®. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health network of care, which also includes VCA Animal Hospitals and BluePearl Pet Hospital in the U.S., Banfield is committed to positively impacting society through the Banfield Gives Back program and advancing veterinary medicine in service of its purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS—because pets make a better world. Learn more at banfield.com.

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division of Mars Petcare dedicated to delivering high-quality pet healthcare in service of its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. The Mars Veterinary Health family of practices includes more than 70,000 Associates across North America, Europe, and Asia who demonstrate compassion and expertise in caring for more than 10 million pets each year. As part of a family-owned business with 90 years of experience caring for pets, including more than 30 years in veterinary services, Mars Veterinary Health makes long-term investments to support its Associates and contribute to the future of veterinary medicine through clinical excellence across its connected care network. Learn more at marsveterinary.com.

CONTACT: Emilie Clark, [email protected]

SOURCE Banfield Pet Hospital