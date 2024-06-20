Banfield Pet Hospital welcomes 2024 NextVet™ class as they em-BARK on one-of-a-kind internship

30 passionate students carefully selected from hundreds of applications will be joining Banfield hospital teams across the country for an unforgettable summer of hands-on veterinary experience

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Banfield Pet Hospital's ongoing commitment to giving back, building a stronger future for pet professionals, and diversifying the veterinary pipeline, the practice is proud to welcome its 2024 NextVet class of interns. With a study from Mars Veterinary Health finding a shortage of up to 24,000 companion-animal veterinarians will likely still exist by 2030, and only 10% of veterinary professionals coming from diverse backgrounds, NextVet aims to help create a more sustainable and diverse future for the veterinary profession.

Now in its third year, NextVet provides students ages 16+ with paid, hands-on experience working with caring hospital teams across the country to learn first-hand what a career in veterinary medicine entails. Out of the more than 500 NextVet applications received this year, 30 interns were carefully selected to put their love for pets and eagerness to learn into practice over the summer.

"As industry leaders, Banfield feels a responsibility to invest in youth-centered programs and initiatives that inspire and create opportunities for the next generation," said Dr. Alea Harrison, chief medical officer of Banfield Pet Hospital. "My love for animals started at a young age, but seeing myself represented in veterinary professionals as a student is what made me realize I could turn my passion into a career. I'm endlessly inspired and grateful for our veterinary Associates who dedicate their time to engage with youth in their communities to show students interested in STEM what's possible."

Dr. 'Mac,' a veterinarian who has been with Banfield for more than 23 years, became that figure for Dr. Harrison when he visited her high school class to share more about careers in veterinary medicine. They recently sat down to share the inspiring story of how this chance encounter years ago helped kickstart Dr. Harrison's career.

When asked about future goals and the impact she hopes to make throughout her career, 2024 NextVet intern Sarah – who will be joining the Banfield team in Houston, TX this summer – shares how she plans to become a veterinarian to provide much-needed representation and connection in her community:

"Growing up, I never saw a Latino veterinarian. It inspired me to become one and to increase representation in the field, especially in a diverse city like Houston where Latinos are a significant population. I've observed language barriers in underserved areas, which creates challenges between doctors and pet owners. I know it would mean the world to pet owners everywhere to have a veterinarian who speaks their language, understands their culture, and shares their experiences."

NextVet's impact extends beyond hospital walls

Having previously hosted two classes of interns, NextVet alumni continue to dream big, honing the skills they learned during their internship while earning veterinary degrees and working in Banfield hospitals across the country. For example:

2023 NextVet intern and now Harvard student Alessia returned home for college break to work with her local Banfield team, which happens to be the same hospital 2024 intern Sara will be stationed at this summer, providing unique development and coaching opportunities for both students.

student Alessia returned home for college break to work with her local Banfield team, which happens to be the same hospital 2024 intern Sara will be stationed at this summer, providing unique development and coaching opportunities for both students. 2023 intern Shelby is now a veterinary student at Duke University working on an individualized degree program and graduation with distinction research.

working on an individualized degree program and graduation with distinction research. 2022 intern Chantia just completed her second year at Fort Valley State University (FVSU), a Historically Black College/University and 1890 Land Grant University studying veterinary technology.

(FVSU), a Historically Black College/University and 1890 Land Grant University studying veterinary technology. 2022 intern Elias – who is working at a Banfield in Atlanta until he attends Tuskegee University this fall – first heard about NextVet at his Boys & Girls Club and was named Boys & Girls Clubs of America's 2022-2023 Georgia State Youth of the Year.

Inspiring future veterinary professionals in local communities

This year, Banfield is thrilled to continue an ongoing, national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Established in 2021, Banfield's partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America enables veterinarians and veterinary technicians to reach K-12 students from underrepresented backgrounds through career outreach events.

This year's class of NextVet interns includes Boys & Girls Club student Erandy, who will be joining Banfield's Tempe, AZ hospital this summer and heard about the opportunity through the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley's AZYouthforce program.

This partnership builds on the work of Banfield Pet Academy®, a program established 15 years ago to inspire future veterinary professionals by introducing them to veterinary professionals in their community. Since its launch, the program has reached 120,000 youth to date.

Banfield has made all three editions of Banfield Pet Academy curriculum for elementary, middle and high school students available at no cost to the entire industry. Veterinary professionals can learn more on Banfield Exchange.

About Banfield Pet Hospital®

Banfield Pet Hospital was founded in Portland, Ore. in 1955 and today is a pioneer in preventive veterinary care with more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals in 42 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Mexico. Every year, Banfield's veterinary teams provide high-quality veterinary care to over three million pets, including more than 2 million Optimum Wellness Plan clients. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices, Banfield's 20,000 Associates nationwide are committed to positively impacting society through the Banfield Gives Back program and advancing veterinary medicine in service of our purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® — because pets make a better world for us. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the Media Hotline: (888) 355-0595.

