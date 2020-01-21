Banfield Pet Hospital's 4th Annual Veterinary Emerging Topics (VET)® Report Reveals Pet Obesity Still on the Rise

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC)®, Banfield Pet Hospital® today published its fourth annual Veterinary Emerging Topics (VET)® Report. Focused on overweight pets and weight management, this year's report builds on the 2019 findings related to osteoarthritis in pets and its relationship with excess weight.

The prevalence of overweight and obese pets has reached epidemic levels in the U.S., with the 2020 VET Report revealing 51% of the 1.9 million adult dogs seen at Banfield's more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide in 2018 were overweight. Regardless of their age, less than 10% of those pets successfully lose weight following diagnosis, and of those that do, roughly 40% resume their overweight status within 12 months.

"As veterinary professionals, we strive to provide the best care for pets and the people who love them," said Molly McAllister, DVM, MPH, chief medical officer, Banfield Pet Hospital. "Concerns with year-over-year pet obesity trends are aggravated by the condition's links to other diseases like arthritis, diabetes and cardiovascular problems that have negative consequences for a pet's overall health. Our 2020 VET Report aims to provide veterinary professionals additional tools and insights to help improve their patients' comfort, mobility and quality of life – and ultimately, reverse these startling trends."

As the number of obese pets continues to grow, the diseases commonly associated with excess weight, including osteoarthritis, are on the rise as well. For the fourth consecutive year, Banfield and the NAVC are committed to educating veterinary professionals on how to help overweight pets get the care they deserve, and to engaging pet owners throughout the weight loss process.

"We are honored to partner with Banfield Pet Hospital on the fourth annual VET Report," said Dana Varble, DVM, Chief Veterinary Officer, NAVC. "Their research reveals both the severity and complexity of the pet obesity crisis while providing veterinary professionals with new strategies to help pet owners to achieve not only, permanent and lasting weight loss in their beloved pets, but healthier, longer and more enjoyable lives."

For more information or to download the full report, visit Banfield.com/VETReport.

About Banfield Pet Hospital®

Banfield Pet Hospital was founded in Portland, Ore. in 1955 and today is the largest general veterinary practice in the United States with more than 1,000 hospitals in 42 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. More than 3,600 Banfield veterinarians are committed to providing high-quality veterinary care to over three million pets annually. As part of the Mars, Inc. family of brands, Banfield is committed to its purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®—because pets make a better world for us. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the Media Hotline: (888) 355-0595.

About the North American Veterinary Community®

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Gainesville, Florida, the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a non-profit organization providing world-class professional development to the global veterinary healthcare community. Its largest initiative, VMX, formerly known as the NAVC Conference, hosts thousands of veterinary professionals each year. Other offerings include VetFolio, an online CE platform in conjunction with LifeLearn Animal Health; the NAVC Institute; the Veterinary Innovation Council; an Industry Services Division; NAVC Retriever, a veterinary recruitment platform and job search app; and its Media division, consisting of: Today's Veterinary Business, Today's Veterinary Nurse, Today's Veterinary Practice, Veterinary Advantage and an online news and lifestyle channel, Spark! In 2018, the NAVC launched its Certifications division including the Human- Animal Bond Certification and added the Veterinary Business Leader Certification and the Pet Nutrition Coach Certification in 2019. Visit NAVC.com for more details.

SOURCE Banfield Pet Hospital

Related Links

https://www.banfield.com

