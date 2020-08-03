Banggood Records Outstanding Results From 2020 Summer Prime Sale

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, has wrapped up its highly successful 'Restart a Good Life' Summer Prime Sale, the platform's first large-scale promotion event of the year.

The sale kicked off on July 3 and ran through to July 26, with the best discounts and deals culminating between July 21 and 24. During this 72-hour period, Banggood recorded more than USD 10 million in sales in the first hour alone, and sales volume surpassed the same day last year in just 12 hours.

"We are thrilled with the phenomenal growth achieved during this year's Summer Prime Sale. It truly highlights the advantages and benefits of online shopping in the wake of the pandemic, and reinforces the platform as the best choice for consumers to shop at home," said Aaron Chen, CEO of Banggood.

The year-on-year sales increase was driven by significant consumer demand from users in the European and Asia-Pacific regions. Australia recorded the highest surge in sales growth during the Summer Prime Sale with an increase of 120% year-on-year, followed by Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Household Appliances, Computers, and Phones & Telecommunication were the most popular products and saw 514% growth year-on-year, as a result of the growing number of people working from home.

Banggood also witnessed a significant uptick in orders for home fitness equipment and personal transportation products, particularly from users in France, Spain and Italy. With the gradual relaxation of border restrictions in the region and heightened caution of public transportation, a large number of consumers have opted for bicycles or electric bikes as their preferred mode of transport.

In addition to coupons and discounts, Banggood leveraged the growing trend of live streaming and social e-commerce with Banggood LIVESTREAM, a 72-hour time-limited live-streaming session featuring 14 influencers from around the world, with viewers from Brazil, Canada and England ranking first for the number of livestream views.

About Banggood

Founded in 2006, Banggood is a leading e-commerce company running its website www.banggood.com and pages on other platforms to offer tens of millions of registered users more than 500,000 types of products, covering from consumer electronics to clothing. Banggood is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the city of the supply chain, with a global reach in North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, South America and the Middle East. The company recently unveiled its Top-Selling Products List For First Half of 2020. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

