Bangladesh $1.42 Billion Buy Now Pay Later Markets and Investment Opportunities to 2028

According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 71.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 222.4 million in 2021.
BNPL payment industry in Bangladesh has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Bangladesh remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.3% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 129.7 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1421.6 million by 2028.
Scope
Bangladesh BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast
- Online Channel
- POS Channel
Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
- Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category
- Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group
- Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income
- Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender
- Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis
