Banilla Games Receives Prestigious Cutting Edge Award at the Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo

Innovative TICO System with Gift Card Redemption Recognized for Revolutionizing Electronic Skill Terminals

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banilla Games, headquartered in Greenville, NC, has been honored with the Cutting Edge Award at the Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo for its groundbreaking contribution to the electronic skill game/redemption industry - the Ticket In, Card Out (TICO) system. Banilla Games' continued dedication to customer service, having an incredibly talented group of employees and listening to the desires of consumers has helped Banilla Games innovate and develop the TICO system. The award recognizes Banilla Games' pioneering efforts in revolutionizing the electronic skill game landscape.

The concept of Ticket In, Ticket Out (TITO) systems is well-established, but Banilla Games has taken a bold step forward by introducing the TICO system, which enables players to redeem tickets using a prepaid gift card. The most exciting element to the system though, is that the player can also use their prepaid gift card in the kiosk to receive a TITO ticket to insert into the skill game for play of the game! This innovative approach not only redefines players' interactions with skill game terminals but also presents an unprecedented opportunity to foster lottery participation without cash.

Using gift cards to redeem tickets and participate in future gaming sessions avoids the need to redeem with store merchandise or lottery tickets. By listening to players' wishes to improve the gaming experience as a whole, Banilla Games is providing enhanced value and flexibility through the TICO system.

With the combined effort of a team made up of artists, developers, technicians, support specialists, and more, Banilla Games is able to deliver this exciting evolution to the skill game/redemption industry.

"We are thrilled to receive the Cutting Edge Award for our TICO system and its integration with gift card redemption," said Garrett Blackwelder, CEO at Banilla Games. "This innovation not only aligns with our commitment to enhancing player experiences it will also open new avenues for lottery engagement."

A key complement to the TICO system is the Route Management System (RMS), a versatile platform that enables player tracking and loyalty bonuses - benefiting both operations and players. By using the RMS as a comprehensive solution for a more immersive gaming experience, now expanded with TICO, Banilla Games is providing a holistic and engaging environment for the industry and players. 

Banilla Games' strides in the industry have garnered well-deserved recognition at the Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo, solidifying the company's position as a leader in innovation, route management, and player-centric solutions. None of this would have been possible without Banilla Games' outstanding employees, passion for delivering exceptional customer service and desire to provide consistent innovation for its players.

Matthew Davis
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]
252-329-7900

About Banilla Games: Banilla Games, Inc. designs, develops, and distributes products for various board, nudge, skill, redemption, and amusement game markets. Recent positive legislative changes have allowed us to invest heavily in bringing new technology and hardware to existing markets which were using outdated and obsolete equipment.

We pride ourselves in providing our customers with high earning products and superior customer service. We believe that the best way for us to expand our business is to help our customers expand theirs.

Website: www.banillagames.com

