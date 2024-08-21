Banilla Games Sues Fusion Group Games for IP Infringement in Federal District Court in Georgia

Banilla's Suit Alleges Fusion Group's Willful Infringement of Banilla's FUSION and BANILLA GAMES Trademarks

GREENVILLE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, August 20, 2024, Banilla Games filed suit against Fusion Group Games, alleging infringement of Banilla's intellectual property ("IP"). Specifically, Banilla alleges that Fusion Group Games is intentionally and willfully infringing Banilla's statutory and common law rights in and to its FUSION and BANILLA GAMES trademarks. Banilla is seeking, among other remedies, a permanent injunction, actual damages, Fusion Group's profits, punitive and enhanced damages, attorneys' fees, and costs.

Last month, Banilla attempted to resolve this dispute without court intervention, sending Fusion Group Games a cease-and-desist letter regarding Fusion Group's unauthorized use and infringement of Banilla's IP. Fusion Group's lack of a meaningful response suggested to Banilla that Fusion Group did not take seriously its infringement of Banilla's IP. Left with little other option, Banilla filed suit.

Background

Banilla is a highly successful designer, developer, and distributor of products for various board, nudge, skill, redemption, and amusement game markets. In particular, Banilla's "Fusion" line of electronic skill games has seen tremendous commercial success.

In late 2021, Banilla began an IP enforcement campaign. To date, Banilla has brought 37 cases for IP infringement against locations, route operators, and domestic and Chinese manufacturers. Those cases have been in 11 federal judicial districts across seven states and include several awards and settlements for "six-figure" amounts.

Banilla Games is based in Greenville, NC, and designs, develops, and distributes products for various board, nudge, skill, redemption, and amusement game markets, and is licensed in the States of Georgia, Iowa, and Washington and has games approved for the State of Nebraska.

SOURCE BANILLA GAMES, INC.