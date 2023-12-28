Bank Employees Go Above and Beyond: Donations Exceed $100,000 in 2023

LAKE CITY, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank is pleased to announce the success of its 2023 First Federal Way campaign, which received contributions of $50,430 from employees. With the bank's match, a total of $100,900 is being donated to local non-profit agencies who make a significant difference in their communities.

First Federal Way - Haven Hospice

Since its inception 18 years ago, the First Federal Way campaign has consistently demonstrated the generosity and commitment the bank employees have for their local community. The campaign has donated over $1,300,000 to support various causes across the bank's footprint with dozens of local organizations benefiting from the contributions. "The generous donation from the First Federal Way program is a wonderful holiday surprise," says Sharon Jones, Vice President of Development for Haven Hospice.

"The non-profit agencies benefiting from this year's campaign will utilize the funds to address critical needs and support vulnerable populations in our communities. The generosity and dedication of our staff to making a difference is admirable. It is an honor to work alongside all of them," shares John A. Medina, President & CEO of First Federal Bank.

For more information about First Federal Way and other community initiatives, please visit https://www.ffbf.com/about/community.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.6 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

