Bank Employees Go Above and Beyond: Donations Exceed $100,000 in 2023

News provided by

First Federal Bank

28 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

LAKE CITY, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank is pleased to announce the success of its 2023 First Federal Way campaign, which received contributions of $50,430 from employees. With the bank's match, a total of $100,900 is being donated to local non-profit agencies who make a significant difference in their communities.

Continue Reading
First Federal Way - Haven Hospice
First Federal Way - Haven Hospice

Since its inception 18 years ago, the First Federal Way campaign has consistently demonstrated the generosity and commitment the bank employees have for their local community. The campaign has donated over $1,300,000 to support various causes across the bank's footprint with dozens of local organizations benefiting from the contributions. "The generous donation from the First Federal Way program is a wonderful holiday surprise," says Sharon Jones, Vice President of Development for Haven Hospice.

"The non-profit agencies benefiting from this year's campaign will utilize the funds to address critical needs and support vulnerable populations in our communities. The generosity and dedication of our staff to making a difference is admirable. It is an honor to work alongside all of them," shares John A. Medina, President & CEO of First Federal Bank.

For more information about First Federal Way and other community initiatives, please visit https://www.ffbf.com/about/community.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.6 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

SOURCE First Federal Bank

Also from this source

First Federal Bank Doubles Donations for Giving Tuesday

First Federal Bank Doubles Donations for Giving Tuesday

Together, First Federal Bank in partnership with customers donated a generous amount of over five thousand dollars ($5000) on Giving Tuesday to...
First Federal Bank Donates to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida

First Federal Bank Donates to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida

First Federal Bank shared a generous donation of $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and their roofing improvement project for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.