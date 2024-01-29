First Federal Bank Recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks

LAKE CITY, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank was named as one of America's Best Regional Banks for 2024 by Newsweek.

For the fourth year in a row, First Federal Bank has earned this distinction from Newsweek who partners with research firm Plant-A Insights, and conducts an assessment of over 9,500 financial institutions and obtained feedback from over 35,000 customers. Newsweek spotlighted the top 250 Regional Banks and 250 Credit Unions in the United States, including First Federal Bank.

"Being recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our customers and communities. At First Federal Bank, in addition to providing banking services, we build lasting relationships and offer personalized solutions to help our customers achieve their goals. Together, we can create a brighter and more prosperous future for our communities and customers," shares John A. Medina, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Whether it's providing personalized banking, offering competitive lending solutions, or helping customers navigate the home buying process, First Federal is committed to helping its customers achieve their financial goals. As Florida's only mutual savings bank, it is able to reinvest profits into the bank's operations, allowing for continued enhancements and innovation of products and services.

To read the complete article by Newsweek, go to https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-regional-banks-credit-unions-2024/florida

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices across northern Florida and coastal South Carolina. SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest with mortgages nationwide. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.6 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

