Bank of America and Carolina Panthers Extend Naming Rights for Bank of America Stadium, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment to Charlotte and the Carolinas

As part of the announcement, Tepper Sports & Entertainment released new renderings that provide the clearest look yet at the future of the stadium, highlighting enhancements shaped by fan feedback, new ways to experience gameday, and design elements inspired by the character of the Carolinas.

"The long-term extension with Bank of America reﬂects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to the Carolinas," said David Tepper, owner and chairman of Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "For over three decades, Bank of America Stadium has helped create lasting memories for our fans and we're excited for them to see what's ahead. Our goal is to create experiences that enhance the passion and energy of the region while transforming this corridor into a weekend destination for world-class sports, entertainment and community events."

The relationship between Bank of America and the Carolina Panthers dates back to the team's founding in the early 1990s, when former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl played a key role in helping secure the NFL expansion franchise for the Carolinas. That shared history laid the foundation for a partnership that has helped shape countless moments for fans while maintaining a longstanding commitment to community impact.

"Over the years, Bank of America's partnership with the Carolina Panthers has become one of the most enduring in professional sports," said Brian Moynihan, chair and chief executive oﬃcer of Bank of America. "With nearly 20,000 teammates and a local history dating back to 1874, our ties to Charlotte run deep, and so does our commitment to its continued growth. The extension recognizes Bank of America Stadium's important role of attracting millions of visitors, driving economic opportunity and showcasing Charlotte and the Carolinas."

The renewed partnership comes as Bank of America Stadium enters its next chapter through a comprehensive renovation designed to serve one of the nation's fastest-growing regions and strengthen its role as a premier destination for sports, entertainment and community events. New imagery released alongside the announcement reﬂects the full scope of projects originally contemplated during discussions with the City of Charlotte, whose commitment remains ﬁxed at $650 million. TSE has elected to move forward with the complete owner-elected scope, as well as additional design enhancements, bringing the total project investment to more than $1.3 billion. TSE will also fund all potential overages and ongoing maintenance obligations under the agreement.

Every inch of the stadium is being reimagined to create a better experience for every fan, with many of the enhancements informed by feedback gathered through surveys, focus groups and online engagement. New renderings showcase expanded indoor-outdoor gathering spaces across all levels, a 500-level social patio with sweeping views of Uptown Charlotte, larger and more dynamic scoreboards and displays, upgraded seating options, premium offerings, and technology designed to create a more connected and personalized experience. The renderings also reveal an elevated vision for the stadium exterior, with upgraded materials and a signature illuminated crown for the Queen City skyline. Design details will draw inspiration from the people, places and landscapes of the Carolinas, creating spaces that feel authentic to the region. Additional improvements include expanded retail and food-and-beverage options, increased restroom capacity, and flexible event spaces that will support game days while serving community, corporate and other special events throughout the year. Imagery released also includes a sneak peek at the 4,400-capacity planned entertainment venue that will host 80- 100 events a year and provide enhanced hospitality on NFL gamedays.

"The City of Charlotte takes great pride in the future of Bank of America Stadium. It remains one of our city's crown jewels as an important public asset supporting thousands of local jobs, strengthening our economy, and serving as a cornerstone of the Charlotte community that brings people to Charlotte and brings Charlotteans together," said Mayor Rob Harrington. "This work is an investment in Charlotte's future – preserving an iconic venue, enhancing the fan experience and ensuring Bank of America Stadium continues to create unforgettable memories while giving visitors countless reasons to return to our city for years to come. We appreciate Tepper Sports & Entertainment's partnership and commitment to invest in our community and ensuring Bank of America Stadium continues to connect Charlotte to the world as a premier destination for sports and entertainment."

Construction on the multi-year renovation remains on schedule and is being carefully phased to allow Bank of America Stadium to continue hosting Carolina Panthers games and Charlotte FC matches throughout the project. Interior work is taking place in 2026 with fan-facing elements set to begin in 2027.

About the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers became the 29th National Football League franchise on October 26, 1993. The Panthers began play in the 1995 season, winning an expansion-team-record seven games. In 31 seasons, Carolina has won seven division titles, including three consecutive NFC South division titles from 2013-15. The Panthers have played in 18 playoﬀ games, winning two NFC Championships and appearing in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl 50. David A. Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P. and a well-known philanthropist, is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Truly representing both Carolinas, the Panthers play their home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., just miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Serving the two-state region is a priority for the team. The Panthers work with over 3,800 community partners, non-proﬁt agencies and schools in the Carolinas each year and are committed to positively impacting the region by providing philanthropic funding, resources and opportunities throughout the Carolinas.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment

Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) owns and operates the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL), Major League Soccer's (MLS) Charlotte Football Club, and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. TSE is committed to making the greater Charlotte metro area the premier year-round destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas and beyond. Bank of America Stadium hosts nearly 50 annual ticketed events. The diverse array of events attracts audiences spanning NFL, NCAA, high school football, MLS, international soccer, and blockbuster concerts. Beyond sports and entertainment, the venue accommodates hundreds of corporate and community events throughout the year and has served as a mass vaccination site in 2020, as well as an early voting site in the 2020, 2022 and 2024 elections.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Sarah Clark, Tepper Sports & Entertainment

Phone: 1.704.724.5394

[email protected]

Don Vecchiarello, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.387.4899

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation