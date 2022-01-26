Bank of America Announces Global Expansion of 'Masterpiece Moment' Video Series

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced the global expansion of 'Masterpiece Moment' – a video series that showcases works of art in the collections of the company's museum partners. The program launched in 2021 to help connect individuals to arts and culture in today's digital environment. The program, which featured only U.S.-based cultural institutions, will expand this year to include partners in England, France, Italy, Mexico and Japan.

Every other Monday, Bank of America premieres a 5-7 minute video on its Masterpiece Moment website and a dedicated YouTube playlist. Each video features a museum director who shares details about a masterpiece within their institution's collection, while providing new insights so viewers can experience and appreciate the art. The videos feature works of art from a diverse range of cultural traditions, perspectives, and media.

"We believe that working with museum partners from across the globe to help them deliver programming that is accessible and enriching for everyone is a powerful way to continue fostering greater cultural understanding," said Brian Siegel, arts and culture program manager for Bank of America. "This year, in response to feedback from viewers and art enthusiasts, we are expanding this offering, to demonstrate our support for arts and culture around the world."

Bank of America's first Masterpiece Moment in 2022 features The Lewis Chesspieces and is hosted by Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum in London. Additional partners that will be highlighted include the Louvre in Paris, The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas and the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, among others. By the end of the year, 50 videos will have been created for the bank's Masterpiece Moment series.

"I am delighted that the British Museum will present the first international Masterpiece Moment in partnership with Bank of America.," said Hartwig Fischer, Director, the British Museum. "This production continues a long relationship between the British Museum and Bank of America, to bring our collection to audiences across the globe. The Lewis Chesspieces are some of the finest and intriguingly decorated objects in our collection. This video showcases the Chesspieces and tells their story, from their discovery to their display in the Museum today."

2021 Masterpiece Moment features included:

