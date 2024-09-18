Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2024

Sep 18, 2024, 16:15 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
Dividend per Share
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
7.25% Non-Cumulative
|
$18.125
|
October 1
|
October 30
|
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
|
$32.500
|
October 1
|
October 23
|
5.875% Non-Cumulative
|
$0.3671875
|
October 1
|
October 24
|
4.375% Non-Cumulative
|
$0.2734375
|
October 15
|
November 4
|
4.125% Non-Cumulative
|
$0.2578125
|
October 15
|
November 4
|
4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
|
$10.9375000
|
October 1
|
October 28
|
6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
|
$15.3125000
|
October 1
|
October 28
|
1
|
Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series Z, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
[email protected]
Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]
Reporters May Contact:
Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
[email protected]
SOURCE Bank of America Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article