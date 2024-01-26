Bank of America Announces Redemptions of Floating Rate Senior Notes Due February 2025 and 1.843% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes Due February 2025

News provided by

Bank of America Corporation

26 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation announced today that it will redeem on February 4, 2024 all $750,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due February 2025 (CUSIP No. 06051GKF5) (the "Floating Rate Notes"), and all $1,750,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 1.843% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due February 2025 (CUSIP No. 06051GKG3) (the "Fixed/Floating Rate Notes" and, together with the Floating Rate Notes, the "Notes"). Since February 4, 2024 is not a business day, the redemption price for each series of the Notes, together with accrued and unpaid interest, will be paid on the next succeeding business day, February 5, 2024.

The redemption price for the Floating Rate Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, February 5, 2024. The redemption price for the Fixed/Floating Rate Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, February 4, 2024.

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee and paying agent for the Notes.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users.  Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services.  The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions difficult to predict or beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider the uncertainties and risks discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in any of our subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
[email protected]

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:

Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
[email protected]

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

Also from this source

Las minorías adineradas se centran en formar a las generaciones futuras y en ayudar a sus comunidades

Las minorías adineradas se centran en formar a las generaciones futuras y en ayudar a sus comunidades

Merrill Wealth Management publicó hoy tres estudios que examinan los desafíos, preocupaciones y éxitos financieros de las comunidades adineradas...
Affluent Diverse Communities Report Strong Focus on Giving Back and Setting Up Future Generations

Affluent Diverse Communities Report Strong Focus on Giving Back and Setting Up Future Generations

Today, Merrill Wealth Management published three studies examining the financial challenges, concerns and successes of the affluent Black/African...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.