Bank of America Debuts New Knockout Round Beads for Free In-Demand BofA Fan Bands

Since the tournament began, more than 700,000 BofA Fan Bands have been distributed across the country. Starting during the Round of 16, new knockout round beads will be available featuring custom colors for each host city. These new beads add to the diverse collection – allowing fans to pay tribute to the culture, energy and spirit of the American host cities welcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™.

"The enthusiasm for BofA Fan Bands has been incredible," said David Tyrie, President, Marketing, Digital and Specialized Consumer Client Solutions. "Our goal is to give fans a new way to connect with the tournament and celebrate the teams and host cities they love. It's been exciting to see the creativity behind the designs, and these new knockout-stage beads build on that momentum as the competition heats up."

How to reserve your time to make a BofA Fan Band

The demand for the BofA Fan Bands has been unprecedented. To help ensure every fan has the best possible experience at FIFA Fan Festival™ activations, Bank of America has introduced a new wristband system that will allow fans to reserve a time to create their custom BofA Fan Band.

When fans come to the Bank of America Fan Experience, they will receive a wristband that corresponds to one of a limited number of timeslots available to customize their BofA Fan Band. This new approach gives fans more time to enjoy the full FIFA Fan Festival™.

Where to get BofA Fan Bands

Fans can find BofA Fan Bands at all FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums in the U.S. on matchdays, FIFA Fan Festivals™ and BofA Mobile Tour locations. The latest details on BofA Fan Band opportunities can be found on Bank of America's newsroom.

For the final stages of the tournament, Bank of America will also showcase its BofA Fan Band experience at the NYNJ World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village at Rockefeller Center. Attendees of the Fan Village, opening Monday, July 6 through the final match on Sunday, July 19, will be given wristbands to reserve a time that day to build customized BofA Fan Bands in the heart of New York City.

Frequently asked questions

Question: What are BofA Fan Bands?

Answer: BofA Fan Bands are collectible bracelets available in red, blue and black featuring 140 custom-designed beads, inspired by the FIFA World Cup 2026™, host city landmarks and national team colors. Bank of America will be providing more than 10 million beads and more than 2 million bracelets.

Question: How many beads and bracelets have been distributed so far?

Answer: Since launching on June 11, Bank of America has distributed more than 700,000 BofA Fan Bands.

Question: What do the new knockout round bead designs look like?

Answer: The knockout round beads feature colors that match the host market while signifying the stage of the tournament.

Question: Where can fans pick up the new knockout round beads?

Answer: The new beads will be available in the host cities hosting knockout rounds at Stadium Fan Experiences, FIFA Fan Festivals™ and BofA Fan Band Mobile Tour locations

Question: How does the new reservation system work at FIFA Fan Festivals™?

Answer: To help streamline access, you can now visit a BofA Fan Band station to get a wristband that reserves a specific time slot. This allows you to explore the festival and return at your designated time to create your band.

Question: Is the NYNJ World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village at Rockefeller Center free to attend?

Answer: Yes. The NYNJ World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village at Rockefeller Center is free and open to the public. It will feature match screenings, live programming and the chance to build a customized BofA Fan Band running from Monday, July 6 through the Final on Sunday, July 19. Attendees will be given a wristband that allows them to reserve a time later that day to create a custom BofA Fan Band.

Question: How can I track where the BofA Fan Band Mobile Tour is stopping next?

Answer: The BofA Fan Band Mobile Tour is traveling across Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, San Francisco and Seattle to bring the celebration directly to local communities. For the latest tour schedule, stops and updates on where you can build your band, please visit Bank of America's newsroom.

While all West Coast tours are first come first serve pending inventory, New York New Jersey is a custom Fan Band experience and requires a timed wristband which is distributed at the beginning of opening hours.

About Bank of America Sports Commitment

Beyond its growing soccer partnership portfolio, Bank of America partners with iconic brands in sports that share a vision for excellence and achievement. Through these partnerships, the bank works to deepen client relationships, inspire and showcase its teammates, create lasting economic impact in communities, and drive local and global growth through the unifying power of sport.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Andy Aldridge, Bank of America

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation