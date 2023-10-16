Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock: 

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.38181

October 31

November 15

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,534.62400

November 30

December 15

Adjustable Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series G

$1,534.62400

November 30

December 15

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series U

$22.26014

November 15

December 1

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.39997

November 15

November 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.40247

November 15

November 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.40886

November 15

November 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.39237

November 1

November 21

6.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.375

November 1

November 16

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series JJ

$25.625

December 1

December 20

5.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

December 1

December 26

5.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125

December 1

December 18

4.250% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

November 1

November 17

4.750% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.2968750

November 1

November 17

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series JJ for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

Investors May Contact: 
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
[email protected]

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone:  1.212.449.3112
[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
[email protected]

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.