Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2024

Oct 18, 2024, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock: 

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.36606

October 31

November 15







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,417.64097

November 29

December 16







Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series G

$1,417.64097

November 29

December 16







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.38077

November 15

November 29







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.38284

November 15

November 29







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.38923

November 15

November 29







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.37616

November 1

November 21







6.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.3750000

November 1

November 18







5.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

December 1

December 26







5.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125000

December 1

December 17







4.250% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

November 1

November 18







4.750% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.2968750

November 1

November 18


1

Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock.

 

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom.  Click here to register for news email alerts.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
[email protected]

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
[email protected] 

