Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Second Quarter 2023

Bank of America Corporation

Apr 06, 2023, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock: 

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.32223

April 28

May 15

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,345.82967

May 31

June 15

Adjustable Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series G

$1,345.82967

May 31

June 15

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series U

$26.00

May 15

June 1

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.3565

May 15

May 30

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.34632

May 15

May 30

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.35250

May 15

May 30

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.33470

May 1

May 22

6.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.375

May 1

May 16

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series JJ

$25.625

June 1

June 20

5.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

June 1

June 26

5.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125

June 1

June 20

4.250% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

May 1

May 17

4.750% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.2968750

May 1

May 17

1

Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series U and Series JJ for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
[email protected]

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone:  1.212.449.3112
[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:

Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
[email protected]

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
[email protected]

