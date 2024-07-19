Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quarter 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.37912

July 31

August 15













Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,533.54544

August 30

September 16













Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series G

$1,533.54544

August 30

September 16













Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series X

$31.25

August 15

September 5













Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.39672

August 15

August 28













Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.39915

August 15

August 28













Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.40553

August 15

August 28













Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.38892

August 1

August 21













Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series AA

$30.50

September 1

September 17













Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series DD

$31.50

August 15

September 10













Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series FF

$29.375

September 1

September 16













6.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.375

August 1

August 16













5.375% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

September 1

September 25













5.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125

September 1

September 17













4.250% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

August 1

August 19













4.750% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.2968750

August 1

August 19

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

[email protected]

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.743.3356

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation