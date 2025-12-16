Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in January and February 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L

$18.1250000

January 1

January 30 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH

$0.3671875

January 1

January 26 4.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series NN

$0.2734375

January 15

February 3 6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series OO

$16.5625000

January 15

February 2 4.125% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series PP

$0.2578125

January 15

February 2 4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series RR

$10.9375000

January 1

January 27 6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series TT

$15.3125000

January 1

January 27 6.250% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series UU

$15.6250000

January 1

January 26



1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

