Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in July and August 2026

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Bank of America Corporation

Jun 11, 2026, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock: 

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

7.25% Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Convertible
Preferred Stock, Series L

$18.1250000

July 1

July 30

5.875% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series HH

$0.3671875

July 1

July 24

4.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series NN

$0.2734375

July 15

August 3

6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series OO

$16.5625000

July 15

August 3

4.125% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series PP

$0.2578125

July 15

August 3

4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series RR

$10.9375000

July 1

July 27

6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series TT

$15.3125000

July 1

July 27

6.250% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series UU

$15.6250000

July 1

July 27

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors may contact

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
[email protected]

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]

Reporters may contact

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

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