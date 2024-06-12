Bank of America Declares Third-Quarter 2024 Preferred Stock Dividends

Bank of America Corporation

Jun 12, 2024, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date




7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L

$18.125

July 1

July 30




5.875% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series HH

$0.3671875

July 1

July 24

 




Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series MM

$21.50

July 1

July 29




4.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series NN

$0.2734375

July 15

August 5

 




4.125% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series PP

$0.2578125

July 15

August 2




4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series RR

$10.9375000

July 1

July 29

 




6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series TT

$15.3125000

July 1

July 29

 

Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. 
Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series MM, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
[email protected]

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone:  1.212.449.3112
[email protected]

Reporters may contact:

Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
[email protected]

