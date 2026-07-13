Bank of America Expands Regional Investment Banking Coverage, Adds Nine Key Senior Hires Across the U.S.

Hirings add to more than 200 bankers across 26 cities supporting the growth of middle market companies, which serve as a growth engine of the U.S.

Key points

Bank of America is expanding its Regional Investment Banking business with nine senior hires across key U.S. markets, including Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco and West Palm Beach.

The hires strengthen the bank's presence across a platform that now includes more than 200 bankers across 26 U.S. cities, helping it meet increasing client demand, support the growth of middle market companies, and drive investment in communities and the broader U.S. economy.

The U.S. middle market remains a key strategic priority and significant growth opportunity for Bank of America and its Global Corporate & Investment Banking and Global Commercial Banking businesses.

Regional Investment Banking brings together Bank of America's global capabilities, Local Market connectivity and broad client relationships to deliver integrated advice and tailored solutions to middle market clients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced the addition of several senior investment bankers across its Regional Investment Banking business, reinforcing the company's commitment to serving middle market clients and expanding coverage in key Local Markets across the U.S. The hires add senior expertise in Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco and West Palm Beach, and they will report to Neil Kell and Samardh Kumar, co-heads of Regional Investment Banking.

The U.S. middle market remains a key strategic priority and significant growth opportunity for Bank of America and its Global Corporate & Investment Banking and Global Commercial Banking businesses. These senior additions reflect the bank's continued commitment to expanding its middle market coverage, enabling it to broaden coverage across its Global Commercial Banking franchise, deepen client relationships, and meet the growing demand for strategic advice, capital markets solutions and M&A expertise. It also underscores Bank of America's belief in the long-term strength of the U.S. middle market, a powerful engine of growth, job creation and investment across the nation.

Working closely with Global Commercial Banking, Merrill, Private Bank and Local Market Organization, Regional Investment Banking helps bring together Bank of America's global capabilities to deliver integrated, relationship-driven advice and tailored solutions to middle market clients. This model brings global perspectives and resources to clients at the local level, while helping them access the insights, capital and expertise needed to grow and compete around the world. This approach also enhances connectivity across the bank's 97 Local Markets, helping drive investment banking market share as well as market growth and collaboration across its eight lines of business.

"Middle market companies play a vital role in driving business and economic growth across the U.S., and we continue to see significant opportunity to help these businesses grow, invest and achieve their objectives," said Mike Joo, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking. "We are pleased to welcome a highly accomplished group of bankers who bring an exceptional combination of advisory and sector experience, regional leadership and longstanding client relationships in many of the country's most important markets. Together, they strengthen our ability to serve our Global Commercial Banking clients with differentiated advice and deep local market insight, while delivering the full breadth of Bank of America's global platform."

These senior hires build on Bank of America's growing Regional Investment Banking footprint and continued investment in expanding its middle market coverage, which has added 20 cities since launching in 2016 and now spans more than 200 bankers across 26 U.S. cities. The business also maintained its #1 investment banking ranking among Global Commercial Banking clients for the third consecutive year while increasing share year over year.[1]

Bob Berry will join as a managing director based in Boston in late July, deepening coverage in the Northeast region. Bob brings more than 35 years of investment banking experience and joins from Rothschild, where he was a senior M&A banker in Global Advisory and head of the Boston office. He previously held senior leadership roles across M&A, Consumer & Retail, and Financial Sponsors at Truist, Raymond James and Credit Suisse.

will join as a managing director based in in late July, deepening coverage in the Northeast region. Bob brings more than 35 years of investment banking experience and joins from Rothschild, where he was a senior M&A banker in Global Advisory and head of the Boston office. He previously held senior leadership roles across M&A, Consumer & Retail, and Financial Sponsors at Truist, Raymond James and Credit Suisse. Matt Dalton will join as a managing director based in Minneapolis in early August, covering the Midwest region. Matt brings more than 20 years of investment banking experience across multiple sectors, with expertise in Building Products and Materials, Metals, Capital Goods and Equipment, and Industrial Services. He joins from Lazard, where he spent more than 17 years advising middle market industrial companies, family-owned businesses and private equity sponsors.

will join as a managing director based in in early August, covering the Midwest region. Matt brings more than 20 years of investment banking experience across multiple sectors, with expertise in Building Products and Materials, Metals, Capital Goods and Equipment, and Industrial Services. He joins from Lazard, where he spent more than 17 years advising middle market industrial companies, family-owned businesses and private equity sponsors. Rick Florjancic will join as a managing director based in Chicago in mid-September, where he will lead the Chicago office and help expand senior leadership coverage across the broader Midwest region. Rick has nearly 30 years of investment banking experience and joins from BMO Capital Markets, where he most recently served as head of Regional Investment Banking. He previously held leadership roles at Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan.

will join as a managing director based in in mid-September, where he will lead the Chicago office and help expand senior leadership coverage across the broader Midwest region. Rick has nearly 30 years of investment banking experience and joins from BMO Capital Markets, where he most recently served as head of Regional Investment Banking. He previously held leadership roles at Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan. Ian Mackay will join as a managing director based in Charlotte in mid-August, strengthening the middle market Financial Sponsors practice across the Southeast region and nationally. Ian joins from BlackArch Partners, where he led Financial Sponsors coverage in Atlanta, and previously spent more than 20 years at Raymond James and SunTrust.

will join as a managing director based in in mid-August, strengthening the middle market Financial Sponsors practice across the Southeast region and nationally. Ian joins from BlackArch Partners, where he led Financial Sponsors coverage in Atlanta, and previously spent more than 20 years at Raymond James and SunTrust. Joe Park recently joined as a managing director based in Detroit , focusing on expanding client coverage across the Midwest region. Joe brings more than 35 years of investment banking, corporate and leadership experience, with deep industrial and technology expertise. He previously served as president and chief financial officer of Princeton NuEnergy and held executive positions within SK Group. He began his investment banking career at Morgan Stanley in Technology, Media & Telcom (TMT).

recently joined as a managing director based in , focusing on expanding client coverage across the Midwest region. Joe brings more than 35 years of investment banking, corporate and leadership experience, with deep industrial and technology expertise. He previously served as president and chief financial officer of Princeton NuEnergy and held executive positions within SK Group. He began his investment banking career at Morgan Stanley in Technology, Media & Telcom (TMT). Mitch Theiss recently rejoined as a vice chair based in West Palm Beach , helping expand coverage of Florida-based middle market clients and family businesses while providing senior support on key relationships. Mitch brings more than 35 years of investment banking experience and most recently was a partner at Seabrook Partners. He previously served as executive chair at Rockefeller Capital Management and spent 19 years at Bank of America, where he was chair and co-head of Global Industrials Corporate & Investment Banking.

recently rejoined as a vice chair based in , helping expand coverage of Florida-based middle market clients and family businesses while providing senior support on key relationships. Mitch brings more than 35 years of investment banking experience and most recently was a partner at Seabrook Partners. He previously served as executive chair at Rockefeller Capital Management and spent 19 years at Bank of America, where he was chair and co-head of Global Industrials Corporate & Investment Banking. Daniel Webb recently rejoined as a managing director based in Austin , partnering closely with the Southwest Investment Banking team to expand coverage across Texas and the broader Southwest region. Daniel brings more than 15 years of investment banking experience and deep technology-sector expertise, including more than a decade in TMT investment banking at Bank of America and Citigroup.

recently rejoined as a managing director based in , partnering closely with the Southwest Investment Banking team to expand coverage across Texas and the broader Southwest region. Daniel brings more than 15 years of investment banking experience and deep technology-sector expertise, including more than a decade in TMT investment banking at Bank of America and Citigroup. Joe Winters will join as a managing director based in San Francisco in early August, broadening client coverage across the Bay Area and Pacific Southwest region. Joe joins from J.P. Morgan, where he led the middle market investment banking business in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. He brings more than 25 years of investment banking experience, with expertise spanning Industrial Technology and Business Services.

will join as a managing director based in in early August, broadening client coverage across the Bay Area and Pacific Southwest region. Joe joins from J.P. Morgan, where he led the middle market investment banking business in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. He brings more than 25 years of investment banking experience, with expertise spanning Industrial Technology and Business Services. Bo Brown recently joined as a managing director based in New York, strengthening advisory capabilities across financial sponsors, industrial and middle market clients. He brings more than 20 years of M&A experience and joined from BMO Capital Markets, where he served as head of Industrials M&A. He previously led the sell-side M&A practices at Credit Suisse and Citigroup.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporters may contact

John Yiannacopoulos, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.855.2314

[email protected]

Tim Hurkmans, Bank of America

Phone: 1.929.656.1718

[email protected]

[1] Source: Dealogic as of June 30, 2026.

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation