Bank of America Grant Boosts HGTC Fundraising Goal

The project scope encompasses the renovation of 14,122 square feet of existing space and the addition of 10,000 square feet through the construction of a second floor inside the existing structure. With Bank of America's support, HGTC aims to double its enrollment in health science programs, bolster the healthcare workforce pipeline, provide students with invaluable clinical rotations and internships, introduce new healthcare science programs, and offer professional development opportunities for our healthcare partners.

"We are immensely grateful to Bank of America for their generous grant, which is instrumental in advancing our mission to provide opportunities in the healthcare sector," said Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore, president, Horry-Georgetown Technical College. "This partnership exemplifies the transformative impact that strategic collaborations can have on our community, and we are excited to continue working together to empower our students and build a stronger, healthier future."

The grant is part of Bank of America's longstanding commitment to strengthen coastal South Carolina communities by addressing key issues fundamental to economic opportunity and social progress. This announcement is the latest in a series of investments that Bank of America has made in HGTC in recent years, including support of HGTC's Career Training programs and Emergency Scholarship Fund.

"We support Horry-Georgetown Technical College's mission to provide an accessible, affordable, high-quality, collegiate education and workforce development, which is why we directed this strategic philanthropic investment to help build stronger communities," said Kelly Tyler, president, Bank of America Myrtle Beach. "This grant is an acknowledgement of the impact HGTC has on our community and exemplifies Bank of America's efforts to partner and invest in organizations that support community development and share our commitment to creating economic opportunity for the people of Horry and surrounding counties."

HGTC has established itself as the higher education center of innovation and economic progress in the region. As the community identifies needs, HGTC and its partners find solutions. Similarly, Bank of America looks to address local initiatives through its commitment to nonprofit partners, as well as investments to help finance small businesses, affordable housing, and other economic revitalization projects benefiting communities throughout the Horry County region.

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation