Bank of America Named No. 1 Nonprofit OCIO Provider Globally in 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has been recognized as the No. 1 outsourced chief investment office (OCIO) provider to nonprofit organizations globally in 2025, according to the 2025 Global OCIO Survey by the Chestnut Solutions Institute.1 The company's OCIO reported $79.2 billion in nonprofit assets under management.

"This recognition underscores our role as a strategic partner to nonprofits as they navigate complex investment and governance challenges," said Bernard Reidy, National Endowment & Foundations Executive at Bank of America Private Bank. "As nonprofits face heightened market and stewardship pressures, our integrated OCIO 2.0 platform provides enhanced transparency and guidance to streamline processes and support mission‑aligned decision making."

The report noted that Bank of America's leadership in nonprofit OCIO services is supported by its legacy trust platform, national scale, and a dedicated team serving endowments, foundations, healthcare systems, and other nonprofit institutions. The company's OCIO 2.0 model further strengthens its offering for nonprofits by delivering value‑added governance advisory, strategic planning support, spending policy design, leadership development, fundraising strategies, and more tailored to their needs.

The global OCIO marketplace is expected to grow to nearly $5.8 trillion by 2030, according to The Chestnut Solutions Institute2. As the industry rapidly expands and OCIO 2.0 reshapes expectations for integrated oversight, a new Bank of America article examines how consolidating OCIO providers can help nonprofits streamline operations, strengthen governance, and better manage resources.

The Chestnut Solutions Institute's 2025 Global OCIO Survey introduces a new, industry-vetted definition of an OCIO mandate and is designed to increase transparency and comparability across providers. The report surveyed 56 OCIO providers, representing approximately 82% of global OCIO assets under management.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Footnotes

1 Chestnut Solutions Institute. "Measuring the Global OCIO Marketplace: 2025 Global OCIO Study Findings." January 2026.

2 Chestnut Solutions Institute. "Measuring The Global OCIO Marketplace: 2025 Study Findings Report." January 2026.

Important Disclosures

Eligibility for the 2025 OCIO Market Leader Awards was limited to firms that participated in the Chestnut Solutions Institute's 2025 Global OCIO Study, reflecting their commitment to industry transparency and adherence to the Institute's new OCIO mandate definition.

These awards recognize the leading OCIO providers whose market scale can now be assessed on a consistent and comparable basis for the first time.

Each participating firm confirmed that the data in their survey submission complied with the Institute's study guidelines, specifically:

OCIO AUM was calculated in accordance with the Institute's detailed criteria for counting OCIO assets, provided to all survey participants

OCIO AUM by client type reflected only OCIO engagements for end clients within that specific client category

OCIO AUM for each category was reported as of June 30, 2025

The Institute awarded a 2025 OCIO Market Leader Award to the five firms reporting the largest OCIO AUM as of June 30, 2025 in each of the nine award categories.

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