Bank of Botetourt announces first quarter financial results and quarterly cash dividend

BUCHANAN, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCID: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three months-ended March 31, 2026. The Bank produced net income amounting to $3,086,000 or $1.50 per basic share in the first quarter. This amount compares to net income of $2,044,000 or $0.98 per share, for the same period last year.

The Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on May 8, 2026, to preferred shareholders of record May 1, 2026. Furthermore, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.25 per share quarterly dividend, or $1.00 per share annualized, which is payable on May 15, 2026, to common shareholders of record May 8, 2026. President & CEO, Michelle Austin stated, "We reported strong first quarter earnings, reflecting the strength of our core banking franchise, disciplined financial management, and consistent execution of our strategic priorities. These results underscore our ability to perform well while maintaining a conservative approach to growth and risk. Our success is driven by the dedication of our employees, whose commitment to our customers and communities continues to differentiate our organization. As we move forward, we remain focused on building long-term shareholder value while staying true to our mission of serving the communities in which we operate through sound banking practices and local engagement."

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Income Statement

Net income of $3,086,000 for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $1,042,000, or 50.98%, from the same quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.97%, an increase of 38 basis points over the same quarter of 2025. The increase is primarily driven by consistent asset yields and a lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Bank recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $335,000 including a reserve for unfunded commitments of $41,000. This compares to $354,000 for the same period last year, representing a decrease of $19,000. The provision recorded during the quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent expectations for future credit losses.

Noninterest income increased by $289,000, or 23.23%, to $1,533,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1,244,000 for same period of 2025. The increase is attributed to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, income from title insurance subsidiaries, and an increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense increased $423,000 from $5,702,000 at March 31, 2025, to $6,125,000 at March 31, 2026. The increase is primarily related to increases in salaries and employee benefits, debit card expense, and core processing expenses.

Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.33% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 0.95% for the same period of 2025. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 13.02% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 9.77% for the same period of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets amounted to $938,035,000, an increase of $12,528,000, or 1.35% above total assets at December 31, 2025.

Debt securities available for sale decreased $4,903,000 from December 31, 2025. The decrease is primarily attributable to the maturity of $3,500,000 in U.S. Treasury Notes, $500,000 in corporate bonds, and $710,000 in municipal bonds during the first quarter of 2026. Net loans increased $4,794,000, or 0.64%. Deposits increased $8,531,000, or 1.03%. The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $12,952,000, or 23.05%. The Bank's loan to deposit ratio of 91.58%, on March 31, 2026, is a slight decrease from 92.09% at December 31, 2025.

The Bank had no foreclosed properties at December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2026, respectively. Therefore, non-performing assets only consisted of nonaccrual loans. With the addition of one Commercial and Industrial loan, non-performing assets increased at March 31, 2026 to $120,000, compared to $41,000 at December 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.13% on March 31, 2026, compared to 1.10% on December 31, 2025 and 1.20% at March 31, 2025.

Book value per share at March 31, 2026, was $45.41, an increase of $1.22 from year-end 2025.

Capital

As of March 31, 2026, Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 10.56% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 10.42% at December 31, 2025.

About Bank of Botetourt

Chartered in 1899, Bank of Botetourt is a full-service community bank serving customers through fourteen retail offices across Botetourt, Franklin, Roanoke, and Rockbridge counties, as well as the Cities of Roanoke and Salem and the Towns of Vinton and Rocky Mount in Virginia. The Bank also operates Virginia Mountain Mortgage, its residential lending division, and Botetourt Wealth Management, offering financial planning and investment services. Recognized by Forbes as a multi-year top-ranked bank in Virginia, Bank of Botetourt continues to build on its long-standing tradition of service, strength, and local commitment.

Bank of Botetourt

Balance Sheets, unconsolidated

March 31, 2026 (unaudited) and December 31, 2025













(unaudited)

(audited)



March 31,

December 31,



2026

2025 Assets

















Cash and Due from banks

$ 11,606,000

$ 13,031,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

56,858,000

42,117,000 Federal funds sold

918,000

1,282,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

69,382,000

56,430,000 Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance

9,182,000

9,182,000 for credit losses of $18,000 at March 31, 2026 and







December 31, 2025, respectively







Debt securities available for sale

65,059,000

69,962,000 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,604,000 at

755,162,000

750,368,000 March 31, 2026 and $8,374,000 at December 31, 2025.







Loans held for sale

359,000

1,737,000 Premises and fixed assets, net

17,911,000

16,515,000 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

3,567,000

3,517,000 Other assets

17,413,000

17,796,000 Total assets

938,035,000

925,507,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 175,291,000

$ 166,954,000 Interest-bearing deposits

658,710,000

658,516,000 Total deposits

834,001,000

825,470,000









Other liabilities

7,893,000

6,520,000 Total liabilities

841,894,000

831,990,000









Commitments and contingencies

-

-









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares







authorized; 243,659 issued and outstanding







at March 31, 2026 and at December 31, 2025, respectively

244,000

244,000 Common stock, $1.50 par value; 5,000,000 shares







authorized; 1,973,394 and 1,970,230 issued and







outstanding at March 31, 2026 and at December 31, 2025,







respectively

2,960,000

2,955,000 Additional paid-in capital

24,638,000

24,504,000 Retained earnings

70,308,000

67,834,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,009,000)

(2,020,000) Total stockholders' equity

96,141,000

93,517,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

938,035,000

925,507,000

Bank of Botetourt

Income Statement

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited)













March 31



2026

2025 Interest income





Loans and fees on loans $ 12,014,000

$ 10,443,000 Securities:





U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 125,000

154,000 Mortgage-backed securities 133,000

56,000 All other securities 212,000

209,000 Due from depository institutions 356,000

509,000 Federal Funds Sold 8,000

8,000 Total interest income 12,848,000

11,379,000







Interest expense





Deposits 4,048,000

3,994,000 Total interest expense 4,048,000

3,994,000 Net interest Income 8,800,000

7,385,000







Provision for credit losses 335,000

354,000 Net interest income after credit loss expense 8,465,000

7,031,000







Noninterest income





Service charges on deposit accounts 364,000

315,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 79,000

75,000 Other income, net of gains (losses) 1,090,000

854,000 Total noninterest income 1,533,000

1,244,000







Noninterest expense





Salaries and employee benefits 2,622,000

2,331,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 598,000

620,000 Other expense 2,905,000

2,751,000 Total noninterest expense 6,125,000

5,702,000 Income before income taxes 3,873,000

2,573,000







Income tax expense 787,000

529,000 Net income 3,086,000

2,044,000 Preferred stock dividends 119,000

119,000 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,967,000

$ 1,925,000







Basic earnings per share $ 1.50

$ 0.98 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.50

$ 0.98 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25

$ 0.225 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,971,742

1,962,321 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,971,742

1,962,321

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt