Bank of Botetourt Announces New Office in Town of Vinton

BUCHANAN, Va., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) is pleased to announce it is expanding into the Town of Vinton, Virginia. The new office will be located at 410 South Pollard Street, Vinton, VA where High's Ice Cream was previously. The new building will be approximately 2,700 square feet and will include an ATM with deposit capabilities. This office will also house the Bank's mortgage company, Virginia Mountain Mortgage.

"The Bank is poised to continue expanding its footprint to better serve the community, residents and businesses. With the on-going mergers of other financial institutions in our market area, we are pleased to be expanding our services as the largest community bank headquartered in the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area," stated G. Lyn Hayth, III, President & CEO.

Bank of Botetourt will have formal ribbon cutting with the Vinton Chamber of Commerce and public grand opening celebration in 2021.

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt

Related Links

http://www.bankofbotetourt.com

