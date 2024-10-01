Bank of Botetourt Celebrates 125th Anniversary at Hotel Roanoke with Award from Forbes List of America's Best-In-State Banks, Virginia General Assembly Resolution, and Miss Virginia Performance

BUCHANAN, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and BORTP) Bank of Botetourt, one of Virginia's six oldest banks, commemorated its 125th anniversary at The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center in Roanoke, Virginia. This milestone celebrated a rich history of service, innovation, and commitment to the communities it serves. Established in 1899 as Bank of Buchanan, the institution has grown to become the largest community bank headquartered in the Roanoke Metropolitan Service Area.

Bank CEO G. Lyn Hayth, III reflected on this historic occasion, emphasizing the Bank's deep roots and lasting impact. "This milestone is not only a celebration of longevity but a testament to the dedication, innovation, and resilience that have defined our journey," Hayth stated. "Our success is built on the foundation laid by those before us, driven forward by our senior management team, a strong Board of Directors, and our dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional service."

Bank of Botetourt has continually evolved to meet the needs of its customers, embracing new technologies and expanding its reach. Hayth highlighted recent innovations, including the ITM (Interactive Teller Machine) initiative and the Bank's expansion plans into Rocky Mount and Melrose Plaza.

"Our growth is not just measured in numbers, but in the lives, we've touched, the communities we've strengthened, and the businesses we've helped flourish," Hayth remarked, celebrating the fact that 22% of the Bank's employees have been with the institution for more than 20 years.

Chair of the Board, Joyce Kessinger, expressed pride in the Bank's achievements, announcing that Bank of Botetourt was named the #1 bank in Virginia in 2024 by Forbes. Bank of Botetourt was Forbes' top selection in Virginia in its America's Best-In-State Banks 2024. The independent survey of 26,000 U.S. consumers rated financial institutions on Trust, Terms and Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of our exceptional employees and the steadfast leadership of our management team," Kessinger said. "Being named among America's Best-In-State Banks reflects the deep trust our community places in us and the lasting value we provide." She also extended gratitude to the Bank's Board of Directors, both current and former, for their wisdom and guidance. "Their strategic leadership has ensured our longevity and success over 125 years, and we look forward to building on this foundation as we continue to grow."

Michelle Austin, the current and 7th President of Bank of Botetourt, shared her optimism for the future, emphasizing the Bank's commitment to innovation and community engagement. "Today's celebration is not just about reflecting on what we have accomplished, but about embracing the opportunities ahead," Austin said. "We remain committed to providing the same level of personal attention and care that has defined Bank of Botetourt for more than a century."

The significant milestone was recognized by the Virginia House of Delegates with House Resolution 726, patroned by Delegate Terry L. Austin of the 37th House District. During the ceremony, Delegate Austin presented HR 726, acknowledging the Bank for its long-standing community service. Delegate Austin, a board member since 2014, emphasized the Bank's lasting influence.

A highlight of the evening was a performance by Carlehr Swanson, Miss Virginia 2024, who charmed attendees with her rendition of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World."

The 125th Anniversary celebration of Bank of Botetourt serves as both a reflection of its historic legacy and a promise for continued growth and service. As the Bank looks ahead, it remains focused on purposeful growth, enhancing customer experience, and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Franklin, Roanoke, and Rockbridge counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia, and operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage, and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

