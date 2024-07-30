Bank of Botetourt exceeds budget expectations, posts profitable second quarter financial results

BUCHANAN, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and six months-end June 30, 2024. The Bank produced net income amounting to $2,193,000 or $1.06 per basic share in the second quarter. This amount compares to net income of $1,993,000 or $0.96 per share, for the same period last year. For the six months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $4,021,000 or $1.94 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $4,287,000 or $2.08 per share, for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2024, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 1.01%

Return on average equity of 10.53%

Book value of $36.66

Total deposit growth of (0.53%)

Total asset growth of 0.41%

Total loan growth of 6.09%

Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 10.40%

The Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on August 9, 2024 to preferred shareholders of record August 2, 2024. Furthermore, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.20 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.80 per share annualized, which is payable on August 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record August 12, 2024. CEO & Vice-Chairman, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated, "We are thrilled to announce that we exceeded our second quarter budget expectations. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. Our performance not only underscores the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives but also reinforces our commitment to delivering substantial value to our shareholders. We remain focused on driving growth and innovation, ensuring sustained success for our Bank and our investors."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $2,193,000 compared to $1,993,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $200,000 or 10.04%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.10 from $0.96 at June 30, 2023 to $1.06 at June 30, 2024. The increase in net income is primarily due to $2,133,000 more interest and fees on loans, $360,000 less provision for credit losses, offset by $1,898,000 more interest expense on deposits and other borrowings.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Bank recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $36,000 and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $(10,000), which is included in other expenses. This compares to $396,000 for the same period last year, representing a decrease of $360,000. The provision recorded during the quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent expectations for future credit losses. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.18% at the end of the quarter, down 6 basis points from the prior quarter and down 20 basis points from one year prior.

At June 30, 2024 net loans increased 6.09%. Interest and fees on loans at June 30, 2024 increased $2,133,000 over the same three month time period of 2023. Interest expense increased by $1,898,000 from $1,957,000 at June 30, 2023 to $3,855,000 at June 30, 2024. The higher interest expense is a result of higher interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits than for the same time period of 2023 and the increase of interest on borrowed funds.

Noninterest income decreased by $46,000, or 3.34%, to $1,333,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1,379,000 for same time period of 2023. The decrease is attributable primarily to less income from title insurance subsidiaries, partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts and an increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense increased $203,000 from $4,731,000 at June 30, 2023 to $4,934,000 at June 30, 2024. The increase is primarily related to increases in salary and employee benefits, debit card expense, and core processing expenses.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $568,000 compared to $513,000 one year prior. The increase in tax expense is due to higher revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2024 total assets amounted to $794,283,000, an increase of 0.41% above total assets at December 31, 2023 of $791,015,000, an increase of $3,268,000. Total net loans increased $36,121,000 or 6.09% from $593,256,000 at December 31, 2023 to $629,377,000 at June 30, 2024. Total deposits at December 31, 2023 amounted to $691,584,000, compared to $687,913,000 at June 30, 2024, an decrease of 0.53% or $3,671,000, as a result of the strategic decision not to renew a brokered deposit.

Stockholders' equity totaled $78,274,000 at June 30, 2024 compared to $74,778,000 at December 31, 2023. The $3,496,000 increase during the period is net income for 2024, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment, a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, and Stock Purchase Plan, partially offset by dividends paid.

Asset Quality

Bank of Botetourt's asset quality remained strong for the second quarter 2024. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $36,000 compared with $66,000 in the previous quarter and $396,000 in the same quarter of 2023.

The Bank had no foreclosed properties at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Therefore, non-performing assets only consisted of nonaccrual loans. Non-performing assets increased from $121,000 at December 31, 2023 to $432,000 at June 30, 2024. The increase is attributable to the addition of four commercial and industrial loans, offset by the removal of one residential lot and one auto loan. The commercial and industrial additions are collateralized by commercial vehicles along with a UCC blanket lien on inventory, equipment and accounts. The sale of collateral for the residential lot loan resulted in the subsequent paydown of the loan with the auto loan balance being charged-off. Four commercial and industrial loans totaling $376,000 were added to nonaccrual loans during the second quarter. The increase in nonaccrual loans is attributable to the new additions and the charge-off and payment activity of the aforementioned loans.

Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2024 were $147,000 or 5 basis points annualized on total average loans outstanding. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were comprised of charge-offs of $165,000 partially offset by recoveries of $18,000. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs increased $137,000 or 7 basis points annualized on total average loans outstanding. Compared to December 31, 2023, net charge-offs decreased $14,000 or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans outstanding.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of June 30, 2024, 2024 Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 10.40% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 10.36% at December 31, 2023.

Strategic Initiatives

On July 29, 2024, Bank of Botetourt made an application filing to establish a full service branch office at 2502 Melrose Ave, NW, Roanoke, VA.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt

Balance Sheets, unconsolidated

June 30, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023

















(unaudited) (audited)



June 30, December 31,



2024 2023 Assets













Cash and Due from banks

$ 10,637,000 $ 10,410,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

29,839,000 58,800,000 Federal funds sold

663,000 524,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

41,139,000 69,734,000 Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance





for credit losses of $18,000 at June 30, 2024 and $18,000





at December 31, 2023

10,132,000 9,932,000 Debt securities available for sale

78,756,000 85,663,000 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,537,000 at





June 30, 2024 and $7,542,000 at December 31, 2023

629,377,000 593,256,000 Loans held for sale

284,000 - Premises and fixed assets, net

14,884,000 14,652,000 Other real estate owned



- Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

3,155,000 3,000,000 Other assets

16,556,000 14,778,000 Total assets

794,283,000 791,015,000







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities





Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 170,662,000 $ 161,464,000 Interest-bearing deposits

517,251,000 530,120,000 Total deposits

687,913,000 691,584,000







Other borrowings

19,000,000 19,000,000 Other liabilities

9,096,000 5,653,000 Total liabilities

716,009,000 716,237,000







Commitments and contingencies

- -







Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares





authorized; 243,659 issued and outstanding





at June 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023, respectively

244,000 244,000 Common stock, $1.50 par value; 5,000,000 shares





authorized; 1,956,621 and 1,951,372 issued and





outstanding at June 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023





respectively

2,935,000 2,927,000 Additional paid-in capital

24,075,000 23,937,000 Retained earnings

56,378,000 53,377,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,358,000) (5,707,000) Total stockholders' equity

78,274,000 74,778,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

794,283,000 791,015,000

Bank of Botetourt

Income Statement

For the six months ended and three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited)

















Six Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 17,756,000

$ 13,483,000

$ 9,102,000

$ 6,969,000 Securities:













U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 394,000

439,000

191,000

217,000 Mortgage-backed securities 133,000

160,000

65,000

79,000 All other securities 434,000

428,000

217,000

200,000 Due from depository institutions 1,321,000

1,540,000

674,000

741,000 Federal funds sold 9,000

9,000

4,000

5,000 Total Interest income 20,047,000

16,059,000

10,253,000

8,211,000















Interest expense













Deposits 7,040,000

3,350,000

3,607,000

1,914,000 Other borrowings 491,000

43,000

248,000

43,000 Total Interest expense 7,531,000

3,393,000

3,855,000

1,957,000 Net Interest Income 12,516,000

12,666,000

6,398,000

6,254,000















Provision for credit losses 102,000

668,000

36,000

396,000 Net Interest Income after credit loss expense 12,414,000

11,998,000

6,362,000

5,858,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 612,000

525,000

335,000

271,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 186,000

124,000

119,000

67,000 Other income, net of gains 1,718,000

2,066,000

879,000

1,041,000 Total noninterest income 2,516,000

2,715,000

1,333,000

1,379,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 4,377,000

4,150,000

2,151,000

2,101,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 970,000

929,000

479,000

446,000 Other expense 4,523,000

4,250,000

2,304,000

2,184,000 Total noninterest expense 9,870,000

9,329,000

4,934,000

4,731,000 Income before income taxes 5,060,000

5,384,000

2,761,000

2,506,000















Income tax expense 1,039,000

1,097,000

568,000

513,000 Net income 4,021,000

4,287,000

2,193,000

1,993,000 Preferred stock dividends 239,000

239,000

120,000

119,000 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,782,000

$ 4,048,000

$ 2,073,000

$ 1,874,000















Basic earnings per share $ 1.94

$ 2.08

$ 1.06

$ 0.96 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.94

$ 2.08

$ 1.06

$ 0.96 Dividends declared per share $ 0.40

$ 0.385

$ 0.20

$ 0.1925 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,954,082

1,944,073

1,955,395

1,945,467 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,954,082

1,944,073

1,955,395

1,945,467

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt