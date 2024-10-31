Bank of Botetourt exceeds budget expectations, posts profitable third quarter financial results

BUCHANAN, Va., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months-ended September 30, 2024. The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,967,000 or $0.94 per basic share in the third quarter. This amount compares to net income of $2,085,000 or $1.01 per share, for the same period last year. For the nine months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $5,988,000 or $2.88 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $6,372,000 or $3.09 per share, for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2024, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 0.99%

Return on average equity of 10.28%

Book value of $38.21

Total deposit growth of 2.49%

Total asset growth of 3.41%

Total loan growth of 9.65%

Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 10.53%

The Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on November 8, 2024 to preferred shareholders of record November 1, 2024. Furthermore, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.20 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.80 per share annualized, which is payable on November 18, 2024 to common shareholders of record November 11, 2024. CEO & Vice-Chairman, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated "As we celebrate our 125th anniversary, we remain deeply committed to delivering exceptional shareholder value by consistently producing strong financial results. Surpassing our budget is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Together, we honor our legacy while looking forward to even greater success in the future."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $1,967,000 compared to $2,085,000 for the same period last year, representing an decrease of $118,000 or 5.66%. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased $0.07 from $1.01 at September 30, 2023 to $0.94 at September 30, 2024. The decrease in net income is primarily due to $1,334,000 more interest expense on deposits and other borrowings, $428,000 more provision for credit losses, $332,000 less investment income, offset by $2,116,000 more interest and fees on loans.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Bank recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $411,000 and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $11,000, which is included in other expenses. This compares to $(17,000) for the same period last year, representing an increase of $428,000. The provision recorded during the quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent expectations for future credit losses. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.19% at the end of the quarter, up 1 basis point from the prior quarter and down 11 basis points from one year prior.

At September 30, 2024 net loans increased 9.65%. Interest and fees on loans at September 30, 2024 increased $2,116,000 over the same three month time period of 2023. Interest expense increased by $1,334,000 from $2,687,000 at September 30, 2023 to $4,021,000 at September 30, 2024. The higher interest expense is a result of higher interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits than for the same time period of 2023 and the increase of interest on borrowed funds.

Noninterest income increased by $140,000, or 11.56%, to $1,351,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $1,211,000 for same time period of 2023. The increase is attributed to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, income from title insurance subsidiaries, partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense increased $308,000 from $4,735,000 at September 30, 2023 to $5,043,000 at September 30, 2024. The increase is primarily related to increases in salary and employee benefits, debit card expense, and core processing expenses.

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $453,000 compared to $481,000 one year prior. The decrease in tax expense is due to less revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2024 total assets amounted to $817,971,000, an increase of 3.41% above total assets at December 31, 2023 of $791,015,000, an increase of $26,956,000. Total net loans increased $57,257,000 or 9.65% from $593,256,000 at December 31, 2023 to $650,513,000 at September 30, 2024. Total deposits at December 31, 2023 amounted to $691,584,000, compared to $708,771,000 at September 30, 2024, an increase of 2.49% or $17,187,000.

Stockholders' equity totaled $81,358,000 at September 30, 2024 compared to $74,778,000 at December 31, 2023. The $6,580,000 increase during the period is net income for 2024, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends paid.

Asset Quality

Bank of Botetourt's asset quality remained strong for the third quarter 2024. Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $411,000 compared with $36,000 in the previous quarter and $(17,000) in the same quarter of 2023.

The Bank had no foreclosed properties at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Therefore, non-performing assets only consisted of nonaccrual loans. Non-performing assets increased from $121,000 at December 31, 2023 to $247,000 at September 30, 2024. The increase is attributable to the addition of four commercial and industrial loans, offset by the removal of one residential lot, three commercial and industrial loans, and one auto loan. The commercial and industrial additions are collateralized by commercial vehicles along with a UCC blanket lien on inventory, equipment and accounts. The sale of collateral for one residential lot loan and one commercial and industrial loan resulted in the subsequent paydown of the loan with the auto loan balance being charged-off. During the third quarter, two commercial and industrial loans totaling $143,000 were charged-off. There were no new additions to nonaccrual loans during the third quarter. The increase in nonaccrual loans is attributed to the new additions and the charge-off and payment activity of the aforementioned loans.

Net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 were $117,000 or 7 basis points annualized on total average loans outstanding. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were comprised of charge-offs of $171,000 partially offset by recoveries of $54,000. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs decreased $30,000 or 2 basis points annualized on total average loans outstanding. Compared to December 31, 2023, net charge-offs decreased $124,000 or 8 basis point annualized on total average loans outstanding.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of September 30, 2024, Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 10.53% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 10.36% at December 31, 2023.

Milestone

On October 1, 2024, Bank of Botetourt, one of Virginia's six oldest banks, commemorated its 125th anniversary at The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center in Roanoke, Virginia. This milestone celebrated a rich history of service, innovation, and commitment to the communities it serves. Established in 1899 as Bank of Buchanan, the institution has grown to become the largest community bank headquartered in the Roanoke Metropolitan Service. During the celebration, it was announced that Bank of Botetourt was named the #1 bank in Virginia in 2024 by Forbes. Bank of Botetourt was Forbes' top selection in Virginia in its America's Best-In-State Banks 2024. The independent survey of 26,000 U.S. consumers rated financial institutions on Trust, Terms and Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt

Balance Sheets, unconsolidated

September 30, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023













(unaudited)

(audited)



September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$ 15,224,000

$ 10,410,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

25,851,000

58,800,000 Federal funds sold

678,000

524,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

41,753,000

69,734,000 Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance







for credit losses of $18,000 at September 30, 2024 and







at December 31, 2023, respectively

9,982,000

9,932,000 Debt securities available for sale

77,767,000

85,663,000 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,821,000 at







September 30, 2024 and $7,542,000 at December 31, 2023

650,513,000

593,256,000 Loans held for sale

649,000

- Premises and fixed assets, net

15,166,000

14,652,000 Other real estate owned





- Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

3,183,000

3,000,000 Other assets

18,958,000

14,778,000 Total assets

$ 817,971,000

$ 791,015,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 166,878,000

$ 161,464,000 Interest-bearing deposits

541,893,000

530,120,000 Total deposits

708,771,000

691,584,000









Other borrowings

19,000,000

19,000,000 Other liabilities

8,842,000

5,653,000 Total liabilities

736,613,000

716,237,000









Commitments and contingencies

-

-









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares







authorized; 243,659 issued and outstanding







at September 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023, respectively

244,000

244,000 Common stock, $1.50 par value; 5,000,000 shares







authorized; 1,958,794 and 1,951,372 issued and







outstanding at September 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023,







respectively

2,938,000

2,927,000 Additional paid-in capital

24,138,000

23,937,000 Retained earnings

57,834,000

53,377,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,796,000)

(5,707,000) Total stockholders' equity

81,358,000

74,778,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 817,971,000

$ 791,015,000

Bank of Botetourt

Income Statement

For the nine months ended and three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 27,369,000

$ 20,980,000

$ 9,613,000

$ 7,497,000 Securities:













U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 582,000

653,000

188,000

214,000 Mortgage-backed securities 195,000

235,000

62,000

75,000 All other securities 650,000

628,000

216,000

200,000 Due from depository institutions 1,779,000

2,309,000

458,000

769,000 Federal funds sold 16,000

14,000

7,000

5,000 Total Interest income 30,591,000

24,819,000

10,544,000

8,760,000















Interest expense













Deposits 10,809,000

5,845,000

3,769,000

2,495,000 Other borrowings 743,000

235,000

252,000

192,000 Total Interest expense 11,552,000

6,080,000

4,021,000

2,687,000 Net Interest Income 19,039,000

18,739,000

6,523,000

6,073,000















Provision for credit losses 513,000

651,000

411,000

(17,000) Net Interest Income after credit loss expense 18,526,000

18,088,000

6,112,000

6,090,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 963,000

790,000

351,000

265,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 297,000

176,000

111,000

52,000 Other income, net of gains 2,607,000

2,960,000

889,000

894,000 Total noninterest income 3,867,000

3,926,000

1,351,000

1,211,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 6,590,000

6,299,000

2,213,000

2,149,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 1,469,000

1,365,000

499,000

436,000 Other expense 6,854,000

6,400,000

2,331,000

2,150,000 Total noninterest expense 14,913,000

14,064,000

5,043,000

4,735,000 Income before income taxes 7,480,000

7,950,000

2,420,000

2,566,000















Income tax expense 1,492,000

1,578,000

453,000

481,000 Net income 5,988,000

6,372,000

1,967,000

2,085,000 Preferred stock dividends 358,000

358,000

119,000

120,000 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,630,000

$ 6,014,000

$ 1,848,000

$ 1,965,000















Basic earnings per share $ 2.88

$ 3.09

$ 0.94

$ 1.01 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.88

$ 3.09

$ 0.94

$ 1.01 Dividends declared per share $ 0.60

$ 0.578

$ 0.20

$ 0.1925 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,955,299

1,945,359

1,957,708

1,947,887 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,955,299

1,945,359

1,957,708

1,947,887

