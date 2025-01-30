Bank of Botetourt Exceeds Budget Expectations, Records Profitable 2024; Board Votes to Increase Dividend 12.5%

BUCHANAN, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,954,000 or $0.94 per basic share in the fourth quarter. This amount compares to net income of $1,800,000 or $0.86 per share, for the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank produced net income amounting to $7,942,000 or $3.82 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $8,173,000 or $3.95 per share, for the same period last year.

At December 31, 2024, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 0.97%

Return on average equity of 10.10%

Book value of $38.78

Total deposit growth of 10.94%

Total asset growth of 8.35%

Total loan growth of 13.20%

Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 10.22%

The Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on February 7, 2025, to preferred shareholders of record January 31, 2025. Furthermore, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.225 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.90 per share annualized, which is payable on February 18, 2025, to common shareholders of record February 11, 2025. CEO & Vice-Chairman, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated, "We have not only surpassed our budget expectations for 2024, but we have also remained deeply committed to supporting our community and customers. This achievement reflects our dedication to sustainable growth, innovation, and providing long-term value to our shareholders."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $1,954,000 compared to $1,800,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $154,000 or 8.56%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.08 from $0.86 at December 31, 2023, to $0.94 at December 31, 2024. The increase in net income is primarily due to $1,989,000 more interest and fees on loan income, offset by $997,000 more expense on deposits and other borrowings, $60,000 more provision for credit losses, and $329,000 less investment income.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $364,000 compared to $304,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $60,000. The provision recorded during the quarter primarily reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent expectations for future credit losses. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.18% at the end of the quarter, no change from the prior quarter and down eight basis points from one year prior.

At December 31, 2024, net loans increased 13.20%. Interest and fees on loans at December 31, 2024, increased $1,989,000 over the same three-month period of 2023. Interest expense increased by $997,000 from $3,305,000 at December 31, 2023, to $4,302,000 at December 31, 2024. The higher interest expense is a result of higher interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits than for the same period of 2023, offset by a decrease of interest on borrowed funds.

Noninterest income increased by $274,000, or 22.61%, to $1,486,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1,212,000 for same period of 2023. The increase is attributed to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, income from title insurance subsidiaries, partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense increased $673,000 from $4,911,000 at December 31, 2023, to $5,584,000 at December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily related to increases in salary and employee benefits, debit card expense, and core processing expenses.

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $498,000 compared to $448,000 one year prior. The increase in tax expense is due to more revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2024, total assets amounted to $857,073,000 compared to $791,015,000 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $66,058,000 or 8.35%. Total net loans increased $78,334,000 or 13.20% from $593,256,000 at December 31, 2023, to $671,590,000 at December 31, 2024. Total deposits at December 31, 2023, amounted to $691,584,000, compared to $767,222,000 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 10.94% or $75,638,000.

Stockholders' equity totaled $82,510,000 at December 31, 2024, compared to $74,778,000 at December 31, 2023. The $7,732,000 increase during the period is attributed to net income for 2024, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends paid.

Asset Quality

Bank of Botetourt's asset quality remained strong for the fourth quarter 2024. Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $364,000 compared to $411,000 in the previous quarter and $304,000 in the same quarter of 2023.

The Bank had no foreclosed properties at December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Therefore, non-performing assets only consisted of nonaccrual loans. Non-performing assets decreased from $121,000 at December 31, 2023, to $51,000 at December 31, 2024. The decrease is attributed to the removal of one residential lot, five commercial and industrial loans, and one auto loan, offset by the addition of four commercial and industrial loans. The commercial and industrial additions are collateralized by commercial vehicles along with a UCC blanket lien on inventory, equipment and accounts. The sale of collateral for one residential lot loan and one commercial and industrial loan resulted in the subsequent paydown of the loan with the auto loan balance being charged off. During the fourth quarter, two commercial and industrial loans totaling $194,000 were charged off. There were no new additions to nonaccrual loans during the fourth quarter. The decrease in nonaccrual loans is attributed to the new additions and the charge-off and payment activity of the aforementioned loans.

Net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2024 were $197,000 or three basis points on total average loans outstanding. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were comprised of charge-offs of $263,000 partially offset by recoveries of $66,000. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs increased $80,000 or one basis point on total average loans outstanding. Compared to December 31, 2023, net charge-offs increased $36,000 or .05 basis points annualized on total average loans outstanding.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of December 31, 2024, Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 10.25% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 10.36% at December 31, 2023.

Strategic Initiatives

On December 23, 2024, Bank of Botetourt opened its fourteenth full-service branch in the Town of Rocky Mount, Virginia. The new office is located at 875 Tanyard Road in Rocky Mount. Services include a 24/7 accessible ATM with deposit capabilities, a drive-thru, and night deposit. The Bank's mortgage company, Virginia Mountain Mortgage, also provides services from this location.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates fourteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton and Rocky Mount, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024(unaudited) and December 31, 2023 (audited)

















(unaudited)

(audited)





December 31,

December 31,





2024

2023

Assets





















Cash and due from banks

$ 12,439,000

$ 10,410,000

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

53,381,000

58,800,000

Federal funds sold

936,000

524,000

Total cash and cash equivalents

66,756,000

69,734,000

Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance









for credit losses of $18,000 at December 31, 2024 and









at December 31, 2023, respectively

9,982,000

9,932,000

Debt securities available for sale

73,159,000

85,663,000

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,989,000 at









December 31, 2024 and $7,542,000 at December 31, 2023

671,590,000

593,256,000

Loans held for sale

634,000

-

Premises and fixed assets, net

17,356,000

14,652,000

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

3,257,000

3,000,000

Bank owned life insurance

7,544,000

-

Accrued interest receivable

2,633,000

-

Other assets

4,162,000

14,778,000

Total assets

$ 857,073,000

$ 791,015,000













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 179,420,000

$ 161,464,000

Interest-bearing deposits

587,802,000

530,120,000

Total deposits

767,222,000

691,584,000













Other borrowings

-

19,000,000

Accrued interest payable

3,544,000

-

Other liabilities

3,797,000

5,653,000

Total liabilities

774,563,000

716,237,000













Commitments and contingencies

-

-













Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares









authorized; 243,659 issued and outstanding









at December 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023, respectively

244,000

244,000

Common stock, $1.50 par value; 5,000,000 shares









authorized; 1,960,879 and 1,951,372 issued and









outstanding at December 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023,









respectively

2,941,000

2,927,000

Additional paid-in capital

24,198,000

23,937,000

Retained earnings

59,277,000

53,377,000

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,150,000)

(5,707,000)

Total stockholders' equity

82,510,000

74,778,000

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 857,073,000

$ 791,015,000



Bank of Botetourt

Income Statement

For the twelve months ended and three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited)

















Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 37,603,000

$ 29,225,000

$ 10,234,000

$ 8,245,000 Federal funds sold 23,000

19,000

7,000

5,000 Securities:













Taxable 1,572,000

1,737,000

360,000

422,000 Exempt from federal income tax 207,000

234,000

53,000

51,000 Dividend income 107,000

41,000

28,000

20,000 Deposits with banks 2,295,000

3,119,000

534,000

813,000 Total Interest income 41,807,000

34,375,000

11,216,000

9,556,000















Interest expense













Deposits 15,029,000

8,917,000

4,220,000

3,072,000 Other borrowings 825,000

235,000

82,000

233,000 Total Interest expense 15,854,000

9,385,000

4,302,000

3,305,000 Net Interest Income 25,953,000

24,990,000

6,914,000

6,251,000















Provision for credit losses 918,000

891,000

364,000

304,000 Net Interest Income after credit loss expense 25,035,000

24,099,000

6,550,000

5,947,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 1,284,000

1,306,000

316,000

300,000 ATM and debit card 1,871,000

1,956,000

479,000

465,000 Other service charges and fees 818,000

742,000

217,000

182,000 Mortgage origination fees 198,000

226,000

57,000

74,000 Other income, net of gains 1,220,000

969,000

417,000

191,000 Total noninterest income 5,391,000

5,199,000

1,486,000

1,212,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 8,947,000

8,407,000

2,356,000

2,108,000 Occupancy 1,002,000

973,000

233,000

174,000 Equipment 1,077,000

907,000

319,000

224,000 Foreclosed assets, net 45,000

3,000

46,000

3,000 Outside services 2,771,000

2,269,000

770,000

620,000 FDIC insurance premiums and assessment 477,000

348,000

125,000

105,000 ATM and debit card 1,455,000

1,427,000

375,000

359,000 Franchise tax 657,000

598,000

167,000

155,000 Telephone and communication 320,000

262,000

76,000

62,000 Other professional fees 240,000

298,000

56,000

74,000 Marketing 870,000

944,000

286,000

338,000 Other operating expenses 2,594,000

2,603,000

775,000

689,000 Total noninterest expense 20,455,000

19,039,000

5,584,000

4,911,000 Income before income taxes 9,971,000

10,259,000

2,452,000

2,248,000















Income tax expense 2,029,000

2,086,000

498,000

448,000 Net income 7,942,000

8,173,000

1,954,000

1,800,000 Preferred stock dividends 478,000

478,000

119,000

119,000 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,464,000

$ 7,695,000

$ 1,835,000

$ 1,681,000















Basic earnings per share $ 3.82

$ 3.95

$ 0.94

$ 0.86 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.82

$ 3.95

$ 0.94

$ 0.86 Dividends declared per share $ 0.80

$ 0.77

$ 0.20

$ 0.1925 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,956,428

1,946,576

1,959,791

1,950,188 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,956,428

1,946,576

1,959,791

1,950,188

















