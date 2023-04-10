Bank of Botetourt Files Application for New Office in the Town of Rocky Mount

BUCHANAN, Va., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and OTCPK: BORTP) announced today it has made application with its state and federal regulators to establish a full-service branch in the Town of Rocky Mount, Virginia. The new office will be located at 875 Tanyard Road in Rocky Mount. The Bank plans to make way for a new building that will be approximately 2,700 square feet. Conceptual designs are currently being developed with Hughes Associates Architects & Engineers. Services will include a 24/7 accessible ATM with deposit capabilities, a drive-thru, and night deposit. The Bank's mortgage company, Virginia Mountain Mortgage will also be available from this location.

"Expanding our reach to Rocky Mount, Virginia is an exciting milestone for our community bank," said G. Lyn Hayth, III, CEO. "With the on-going mergers of other financial institutions in our industry, we are pleased to be expanding our services and footprint as the largest community bank headquartered in the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area. We are thrilled to bring our personalized banking services, along with our technology-driven solutions, to the Rocky Mount community. Our team is well-equipped to help customers meet financial goals, whether buying a new home, planning for retirement, or starting a business. In addition, Bank of Botetourt has niche Agricultural lending solutions," continued Hayth.

As a 124-year-old community bank, this expansion highlights the Bank's commitment to providing personalized banking services, including mortgage, commercial and agricultural lending, insurance, and wealth management solutions to customers throughout the region. Bank of Botetourt has a rich history of serving the banking needs of individuals and businesses, and the new office will provide an opportunity for Bank of Botetourt to be a valuable member of the greater Rocky Mount community. The new office will be staffed by experienced banking professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of customer service.

Bank of Botetourt has a long-standing reputation for its commitment to technology, offering innovative solutions that make banking more convenient and accessible for customers. Through the Bank's digital platform, customers can manage their accounts, pay bills, and access a suite of wealth management tools.

"We understand that banking needs vary from customer to customer, and that's why we offer a range of solutions to help our customers achieve their financial goals. We're committed to providing our customers with the resources they need to make informed financial decisions," said Marty R. Francis, First Vice President & Head of Business Banking.

Bank of Botetourt will have a formal ribbon cutting and public grand opening celebration in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

