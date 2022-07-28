Bank of Botetourt posts profitable second quarter financial results

BUCHANAN, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and six months-end June 30, 2022. The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,763,000 or $0.91 per basic share in the second quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,582,000 or $0.83 per share, for the same period last year. For the six months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $3,306,000 or $1.72 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $3,562,000 or $1.87 per share, for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2022, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 0.94%

Return on average equity of 11.26%

Book value of $29.86

Total deposit growth of 9.74%

Total asset growth of 8.09%

Total loan growth of 1.88%

Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 8.84%

Strong liquidity position

Net interest margin of 3.26% at June 30, 2022 compared to 3.03% one year prior.

As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.185 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.74 per share annualized which is payable on August 19, 2022 to shareholders of record August 12, 2022. President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated, "We have had a strong 2022 so far spurred by steady loan and deposit growth. This momentum has helped our bank exceed budget expectations the first six months of the year."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $1,763,000 compared to $1,582,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $181,000 or 11.4%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.08 from $0.83 at June 30, 2021 to $0.91 at June 30, 2022. The increase in net income is primarily due to $301,000 increase in investment income and $74,000 increase in interchange fees, offset by $225,000 provision for loan loss.

The provision for loan losses was $225,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to no provision for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in bad debt expense is due to an increase in the historical loss factor on loans and inflationary concerns in the economy. In determining the estimated allowance, the Bank considered national and local unemployment trends, market conditions, and customer requests for payment deferrals. Net charge-offs were $233,000 at June 30, 2022 as compared to $18,000 at June 30, 2021.

At June 30, 2022 net loans increased 1.88%. Interest and fees on loans at June 30, 2022 decreased $316,000 over the same three month time period of 2021 primarily due to a $234,000 decrease in PPP loan servicing fees. Interest expense decreased by $258,000 from $691,000 at June 30, 2021 to $433,000 at June 30, 2022. The lower interest expense is a result of lower interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits than for the same time period of 2021.

Noninterest income increased by $442,000, or 52.6%, to $1,282,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $840,000 for same time period of 2021. The increase is attributable primarily to $130,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, $68,000 increase in fees and commissions from wealth management division, and $74,000 in interchange fees related to customer debit cards.

Noninterest expense increased $455,000 from $3,792,000 at June 30, 2021 to $4,247,000 at June 30, 2022. The increase is primarily related to an increase in salary and employee benefits expense for the quarter. The majority of the increase in salaries expense is related to the recognized deferred costs of PPP lending during the quarter.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $452,000 compared to $410,000 one year prior. The increase in tax expense is due to higher revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2022 total assets amounted to $717,433,000, an increase of 8.1% above total assets at December 31, 2021 of $663,766,000, an increase of $53,667,000. Total net loans increased $7,997,000 or 1.9% from $425,902,000 at December 31, 2021 to $433,899,000 at June 30, 2022. Total deposits at December 31, 2021 amounted to $598,659,000, compared to $656,985,000 at June 30, 2022, an increase of 9.7% or $58,326,000. The increase in deposits is attributable to organic growth.

Stockholders' equity totaled $57,553,000 at June 30, 2022 compared to $59,137,000 at December 31, 2021. The $1,584,000 decrease during the period is due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss offset by net income for 2022, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan.

Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed properties decreased from $1,757,000 at December 31, 2021 to $1,499,000 at June 30, 2022. The decrease is attributable to the sale of a foreclosed property during the quarter with a gain on sale of approximately $21,000 and the charge-off of a consumer nonaccrual loan and payments on existing nonaccrual loans. Following the sale, no foreclosed properties remain and therefore nonaccrual loans were $1,499,000 at June 30, 2022 compared to $1,730,000 at December 31, 2021. There were no new additions to nonaccruals loans during the quarter. The decrease in nonaccrual loans is attributable to the charge-off of the aforementioned consumer loan.

A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $2,279,000 June 30, 2021 compared to $2,915,000 at December 31, 2020. Loss exposure on impaired loans decreased from $204,000 at December 31, 2021 to $56,000 at June 30, 2022. The decrease is attributable to the charge-off of one consumer loan with a specific reserve of $198,000, offset by the addition of a specific reserve of $50,000 for an existing nonaccrual commercial real estate owner occupied loan.

The Bank historically makes a conscious effort to attempt work-out loan scenarios with past due customers. In some cases, loan restructuring is appropriate. Bank management has procedures and processes in place to identify, monitor, and report troubled debt restructurings. At June 30, 2022, troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $1.2 million and were spread among various loan categories. No new TDRs have been identified in 2022.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of June 30, 2022 Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 8.84% which is below the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 9.14% at December 31, 2021. The Bank is provided a two-quarter grace period, starting June 30, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022 to restore its ratio to 9%. If the Bank fails to meet the community bank leverage ratio qualifying criteria after the grace period, the Bank will opt out of the CBLR with the filing of the December 31, 2022 call report.

Paycheck Protection Program

Bank of Botetourt was a participant in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") initiated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Both rounds of PPP lending totaled $44,200,000, with $43,470,000 receiving forgiveness from the SBA through June 30, 2022. As a result, $730,000 thousand of PPP loans remain on the balance sheet at the end of the second quarter. Deferred PPP loan servicing fees totaled $92,000 at June 30, 2022 while the Bank recognized $368,000 in revenue during 2022.

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

















Bank of Botetourt

Income Statement

For the six months ended and three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 10,385,000

$ 11,023,000

$ 5,179,000

$ 5,495,000 Investment securities:













U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 311,000

43,000

196,000

32,000 Mortgage-backed securities 21,000

-

21,000

- All other securities 353,000

148,000

194,000

78,000 Due from depository institutions 306,000

57,000

247,000

30,000 Federal Funds Sold 1,000

-

1,000

- Total Interest income 11,377,000

11,271,000

5,838,000

5,635,000















Interest expense













Deposits 887,000

1,501,000

433,000

655,000 Other borrowings -

36,000

-

36,000 Total Interest expense 887,000

1,537,000

433,000

691,000 Net Interest Income 10,490,000

9,734,000

5,405,000

4,944,000















Provision for loan losses 430,000

-

225,000

- Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses 10,060,000

9,734,000

5,180,000

4,944,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 430,000

300,000

233,000

149,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 154,000

86,000

79,000

63,000 Other income, net of gains 1,869,000

1,566,000

970,000

628,000 Total noninterest income 2,453,000

1,952,000

1,282,000

840,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 3,831,000

3,192,000

1,913,000

1,695,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 870,000

776,000

441,000

398,000 Other expense 3,654,000

3,231,000

1,893,000

1,699,000 Total noninterest expense 8,355,000

7,199,000

4,247,000

3,792,000 Income before income taxes 4,158,000

4,487,000

2,215,000

1,992,000















Income tax expense 852,000

925,000

452,000

410,000 Net income $ 3,306,000

$ 3,562,000

$ 1,763,000

$ 1,582,000















Basic earnings per share $ 1.72

$ 1.87

$ 0.91

$ 0.83 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.72

$ 1.87

$ 0.91

$ 0.83 Dividends declared per share $ 0.37

$ 0.36

$ 0.185

$ 0.18 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,927,195

1,907,717

1,930,282

1,910,543 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,927,195

1,907,717

1,930,282

1,910,543

















Bank of Botetourt

Balance Sheets, unconsolidated

June 30, 2022(unaudited) and December 31, 2021





(unaudited)

(audited)



June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets

















Cash and Due from banks

$ 8,540,000

$ 6,984,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

143,734,000

135,944,000 Federal funds sold

138,000

445,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

152,412,000

143,373,000 Investment securities available for sale

91,625,000

57,529,000 Investment securities held to maturity

9,950,000

8,950,000 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,872,000 at

433,899,000

425,902,000 June 30, 2022 and $5,674,000 at December 31, 2021







Loans held for sale

153,000

409,000 Premises and fixed assets, net

14,095,000

14,369,000 Other real estate owned

-

27,000 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,685,000

2,418,000 Other assets

12,614,000

10,789,000 Total assets

$ 717,433,000

$ 663,766,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 174,876,000

$ 85,623,000 Interest-bearing deposits

482,109,000

513,036,000 Total deposits

656,985,000

598,659,000









Other borrowings

-

3,000,000 Other liabilities

2,895,000

2,970,000 Total liabilities

659,880,000

604,629,000



















Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares







authorized; 1,933,875 and 1,921,995 issued and







outstanding at June 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021







respectively

2,901,000

2,883,000 Additional paid-in capital

17,078,000

16,779,000 Retained earnings

43,898,000

41,304,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,324,000)

(1,829,000) Total stockholders' equity

57,553,000

59,137,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 717,433,000

$ 663,766,000











SOURCE Bank of Botetourt