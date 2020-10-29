Bank of Botetourt posts profits in the third quarter

BUCHANAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced today its unaudited financial results for the quarter-ended September 30, 2020. The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,095,000 or $0.64 per basic share in the third quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,483,000 or $0.86 per share, for the same period last year. For the nine months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $3,305,000 or $1.92 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $3,741,000 or $2.18 per share, for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2020, select financial highlights include:

Return on average assets of 0.80%

Return on average equity of 8.53%

Book value of $30.75

$1.60 million year-to-date provision for loan losses

year-to-date provision for loan losses Third quarter loan extension, skip-a-payment, and modification requests slowed to 21 loans with balances of $1.0 million bringing the year-to-date total to 251 loans with balances of $57.1 million

bringing the year-to-date total to 251 loans with balances of Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") of 9.25%

As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.175 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.70 per share annualized which is payable on November 19, 2020 to shareholders of record November 12, 2020. President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated "Our year-to-date performance has surpassed our own budget expectations. We remain cautiously optimistic during the health pandemic. Bank of Botetourt has navigated this unprecedented time with a sense of resilience and customer-focus."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $1,095,000 compared to $1,483,000 for the same period last year, representing a decrease of $388,000 or 26.2%. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased $0.22 from $0.86 at September 30, 2019 to $0.64 at September 30, 2020. The decrease in net income is primarily due to a $395,000 higher loan loss provision compared to the prior year.

The Bank has realized continued strong loan demand in 2020 as net loans increased 9.86%. Interest and fees on loans at September 30, 2020 increased $328,000 over the same three month time period of 2019. Interest expense remained unchanged at $1,168,000 for September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The provision for loan losses was $420,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $25,000 for September 30, 2019. The higher provision is due to an increase in a recession probability predictor in the Bank's environmental factors portion of the allowance for loan loss reserve calculation. With the far-reaching economic impacts resulting from COVID-19, the likelihood of recession necessitated the need for a higher provision beyond the overall growth in the loan portfolio. In determining the estimated allowance the Bank considered national and local unemployment trends, market conditions, social distancing impacts on area non-essential businesses, and customer requests for payment deferrals. Net charge-offs were $575,000 at September 30, 2020 as compared to 243,000 at September 30, 2019.

Noninterest income decreased by $32,000, or 3.2%, to $960,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $992,000 for same time period of 2019. The decrease is attributable primarily to a decrease in fee income from services charges on deposit accounts and revenue from brokerage services.

Noninterest expense increased $350,000 or 10.4% from the three months ended September 30, 2019 to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase is primarily related to an increase in salaries, employee benefits, premises and fixed assets, and marketing related expenses.

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $221,000 compared to $339,000 one year prior. The decrease in tax expense is due to recognizing less revenue for the quarter.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $3,305,000 compared to $3,741,000 for the same period last year, representing a decrease of $436,000 or 11.7%. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased $0.26 from $2.18 at September 30, 2019 to $1.92 at September 30, 2020. The decrease in net income is primarily attributed to an increase in a higher provision for loan losses related to the uncertain economic conditions related to the COVID-19 health pandemic. Provision for loan losses totaled $1,610,000 at September 30, 2020 compared to $620,000 at September 30, 2019. The 160.0% increase is related to growth in the portfolio as well as accounting for the environmental factors related to the large span of industries negatively impacted by the social distancing guidance, unemployment claims, and the anticipated expiration of the temporary increase in unemployment compensation benefits under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2020 total assets amounted to $586,724,000, an increase of 19.1% above total assets at December 31, 2019 of $492,817,000, an increase of $93,907,000. Total net loans increased $41,536,000 or 9.9% from $421,417,000 at December 31, 2019 to $462,953,000 at September 30, 2020. Approximately $30,100,000 of the growth was related to PPP lending. Total deposits at December 31, 2019 amounted to $434,268,000, compared to $525,269,000 at September 30, 2020, an increase of 21.0% or $91,001,000. The majority of the increase in deposits was organic growth. In addition, a substantial majority of the PPP loan proceeds were deposited to accounts at the Bank.

Stockholders' equity totaled $53,014,000 at September 30, 2020 compared to $50,269,000 at December 31, 2019. The $2,745,000 increase during the period is net income for 2020, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss and partially offset by dividends paid.

Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed properties increased from $3,200,000 at December 31, 2019 to $4,100,000 at September 30, 2020. The increase is attributable to an uptick in nonaccrual loans. Nonaccrual loans were $656,000 at December 31, 2019 compared to $1,826,000 at September 30, 2020. There was one new addition, a residential loan, to nonaccruals loans during the quarter.

A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $1,500,000 at December 31, 2019, compared to $2,600,000 at September 30, 2020. The increase is related to the addition of 13 impaired loans in various loan categories. Loss exposure on impaired loans at December 31, 2019 was $310,000 compared to $62,000 at September 30, 2020 after obtaining current appraisals on collateral securing a significant number of impaired loans in the portfolio and estimating selling costs based on historical experience.

The Bank historically makes a conscious effort to attempt work-out loan scenarios with past due customers. In some cases, loan restructuring is appropriate. Bank management has procedures and processes in place to identify, monitor, and report troubled debt restructurings. At September 30, 2020, troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $1,256,000 and were spread among various loan categories. One new TDRs was identified during the third quarter, an owner occupied nonfarm nonresidential loan.

Capital Ratios

The federal banking agencies jointly issued a final rule, effective January 1, 2020, that provided for an optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, for qualifying community banking organizations, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of September 30, Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 9.25% which exceeds the required regulatory minimum ratio. The CARES Act temporarily reduced the CBLR minimum ratio from 9.0% to 8.0% through December 31, 2020.

Paycheck Protection Program

Bank of Botetourt is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") initiated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on April 3, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank has processed and received approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration on 488 applications for approximately $30.1 million. Bank of Botetourt funded these loans using its on-balance sheet liquidity. The Bank completed the requirements to borrow from the Payroll Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF"), if needed, at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. At September 30, 2020 the Bank does not anticipated borrowing any funds from the PPPL facility. The Bank will continue to monitor its liquidity position as the newly created facility is available until December 31, 2020. The Bank earned and received $1,232,000 from the SBA for generating the PPP loans. This revenue will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans. At September 30, 2020, the Bank recognized $232,000 of the PPP revenue. At September 30, 2020, no PPP loans had been submitted for forgiveness as the first payments are not due until the fourth quarter of 2020.

COVID-19 Customer & Employee Care

Bank of Botetourt continues to take numerous steps to assist our customers and employees during the pandemic. For loan customers impacted by COVID-19, the Bank has granted extensions, skip-a-payment, and modifications consistent with regulatory guidance for 251 loans with balances of $57.1 million. For depositing customers, the Bank is permitting unlimited withdrawals from savings accounts without additional fee or penalty as announced and permitted by banking regulators. All of our offices remain open, although our lobbies are under controlled access. When customers enter our branches, facemasks are required for all parties. Plexiglass shields and social distancing floor markers have been installed in our offices. We have had no layoffs as a result of COVID-19. Non-essential work travel is not permitted. While the majority of our employee have returned to the workplace, we continue to use online meeting platforms for social distancing.

FDIC Summary of Deposits

The FDIC Summary of Deposits report was released during the third quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Botetourt County, Bank of Botetourt continued to hold the largest market share of deposits in the County at 44.03%. When analyzing the collective geographies in which the Bank is located (Botetourt County, Franklin County, Roanoke Count, Rockbridge County, and City of Salem), the Bank held the fourth largest market share of deposits at 9.12%.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt Balance Sheets, unconsolidated September 30, 2020(unaudited) and December 31, 2019























(unaudited)

(audited)



September 30

December 31



2020

2019 Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$ 7,598,000

$ 6,914,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

71,801,000

19,795,000 Federal funds sold

513,000

302,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

79,912,000

27,011,000 Investment securities available for sale

15,949,000

17,793,000 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,010,000 at

462,953,000

421,417,000 September 30, 2020 and $3,975,000 at December 31, 2019







Loans held for sale

1,415,000

- Premises and fixed assets, net

13,604,000

13,419,000 Other real estate owned

2,316,000

2,536,000 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,060,000

1,856,000 Other assets

8,515,000

8,785,000 Total assets

586,724,000

492,817,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 71,089,000

$ 45,246,000 Interest-bearing deposits

454,180,000

389,022,000 Total deposits

525,269,000

434,268,000









Other Borrowings

4,000,000

5,000,000 Other liabilities

4,441,000

3,280,000 Total liabilities

533,710,000

442,548,000









Commitments and contingencies

-

-









Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares







authorized; 1,727,608 and 1,720,900 issued and







outstanding at September 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019







respectively

2,592,000

2,581,000 Additional paid-in capital

11,522,000

11,365,000 Retained earnings

39,658,000

37,257,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(758,000)

(934,000) Total stockholders' equity

53,014,000

50,269,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

586,724,000

492,817,000

Bank of Botetourt Income Statement For the Nine and Three Months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

































Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

September 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 16,315,000

$ 15,268,000

$ 5,574,000

$ 5,246,000 Investment securities:













U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 114,000

138,000

21,000

41,000 All other securities 174,000

130,000

58,000

45,000 Due from depository institutions 64,000

194,000

14,000

62,000 Federal Funds Sold 1,000

5,000

-

2,000 Total Interest income 16,668,000

15,735,000

5,667,000

5,396,000















Interest expense













Deposits 3,574,000

3,335,000

1,144,000

1,168,000 Other borrowings 84,000

-

24,000

- Total Interest expense 3,658,000

3,335,000

1,168,000

1,168,000 Net Interest Income 13,010,000

12,400,000

4,499,000

4,228,000















Provision for loan losses 1,610,000

620,000

420,000

25,000 Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses 11,400,000

11,780,000

4,079,000

4,203,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 451,000

533,000

145,000

203,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 85,000

104,000

26,000

41,000 Other income, net of gains 2,332,000

1,996,000

789,000

748,000 Total noninterest income 2,868,000

2,633,000

960,000

992,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 4,518,000

4,675,000

1,701,000

1,625,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 1,100,000

1,045,000

369,000

359,000 Other expense 4,564,000

4,022,000

1,653,000

1,389,000 Total noninterest expense 10,182,000

9,742,000

3,723,000

3,373,000 Income before income taxes 4,086,000

4,671,000

1,316,000

1,822,000















Income tax expense 781,000

930,000

221,000

339,000 Net income $ 3,305,000

$ 3,741,000

$ 1,095,000

$ 1,483,000















Basic earnings per share $ 1.92

$ 2.18

$ 0.64

$ 0.86 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.92

$ 2.18

$ 0.64

$ 0.86 Dividends declared per share $ 0.525

$ 0.48

$ 0.175

$ 0.16 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,723,880

1,716,337

1,726,222

1,718,222 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,723,880

1,716,337

1,726,222

1,718,222

