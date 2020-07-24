Bank of Botetourt posts solid second quarter financial results

BUCHANAN, Va., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three months-end June 30, 2020. The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,172,000 or $0.68 per basic share in the second quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,104,000 or $0.64 per share, for the same period last year. For the six months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $2,210,000 or $1.28 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $2,258,000 or $1.32 per share, for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2020, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 0.84%

Return on average equity of 8.63%

Book value of $30.28

$1.19 million year-to-date provision for loan losses

year-to-date provision for loan losses 455 loans for $29.5 million funded under the federal Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

funded under the federal Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loan extensions, skip-a-payments, and modifications totaled 230 loans with balances of $56.1 million

Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") of 9.44%

As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.175 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.70 per share annualized which is payable on August 19, 2020 to shareholders of record August 12, 2020. President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated "Our second quarter financial results exceeded budget expectations. We remain cautiously optimistic as we navigate the uncertain economic conditions amid the health pandemic. Bank of Botetourt assisted many customers with their financial needs during this unprecedented time. We continue to monitor the local and national economic conditions and will continue to work appropriately with impacted customers."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1,172,000 compared to $1,104,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $68,000 or 6.2%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.04 from $0.64 at June 30, 2019 to $0.68 at June 30, 2020. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to an increase in net interest income resulting from higher loan demand resulting in more loan interest income and fees on loans.

The Bank has realized continued strong loan demand in 2020 as net loans increased 10.6%. Interest and fees on loans at June 30, 2020 increased $230,000, or 4.5%, over the same three-month time period of 2019. Total interest income increased $166,000 or 3.1%. Interest expense increased by $74,000, or 6.5%, at June 30, 2020 over the same three-month time period of 2019. The higher interest expense is a result of both interest expense related to borrowings and an increase the balances of interest-bearing deposits. The resulting net interest income was $4,247,000 for the three months-ended June 30, 2020 compared to $4,155,000 for the three month-ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 2.2%.

The provision for loan losses was $745,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $400,000 for June 30, 2019. The higher provision is due to an increase in a recession probability predictor in the Bank's environmental factors portion of the allowance for loan loss reserve calculation. With the far-reaching economic impacts resulting from COVID-19, the likelihood of recession necessitated the need for a higher provision beyond the overall growth in the loan portfolio. In determining the estimated allowance, the Bank considered national and local unemployment trends, market conditions, social distancing impacts on area non-essential businesses, and customer requests for payment deferrals. Net charge-offs were $107,000 at June 30, 2020 as compared to 239,000 at June 30, 2019.

Noninterest income decreased by $83,000, or 8.6%, to $885,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $968,000 for same time period of 2019. The decrease is attributable primarily to a decrease in fee income from services charges on deposit accounts and revenue from brokerage services.

Noninterest expense decreased $398,000 from $3,315,000 at June 30, 2019 to $2,917,000 at June 30, 2020. The decrease is primarily related to an offset in the ASC-360 salaries cost from the high volume of PPP loans generated during the three-month time period. The salaries expense offset is expected to reverse over the life of the PPP loans.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $298,000 compared to $304,000 one year prior.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $2,210,000 compared to $2,258,000 for the same period last year, representing a decrease of $48,000 or 2.1%. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased $0.04 from $1.32 at June 30, 2019 to $1.28 at June 30, 2020. The decrease in net income is primarily attributed to an increase in a higher provision for loan losses related to the uncertain economic conditions related to the COVID-19 health pandemic. Provision for loan losses totaled $1,190,000 at June 30, 2020 compared to $595,000 at June 30, 2019. The 100.0% increase is related to growth in the portfolio as well as accounting for the environmental factors related to the large span of industries negatively impacted by the social distancing guidance, unemployment claims, and the anticipated expiration of the temporary increase in unemployment compensation benefits under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2020 total assets amounted to $576,704,000, an increase of 17.0% above total assets at December 31, 2019 of $492,817,000, an increase of $83,887,000. Total net loans increased $44,844,000 or 10.6% from $421,417,000 at December 31, 2019 to $466,261,000 at June 30, 2020. Approximately $29,500,000 of the growth was related to PPP lending. Total deposits at December 31, 2019 amounted to $434,268,000, compared to $510,126,000 at June 30, 2020, an increase of 17.5% or $75,858,000. The majority of the increase in deposits was organic growth. In addition, a substantial majority of the PPP loan proceeds were deposited to accounts at the Bank.

Stockholders' equity totaled $52,154,000 at June 30, 2020 compared to $50,269,000 at December 31, 2019. The $1,885,000 increase during the period is net income for 2020, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss and partially offset by dividends paid.

Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed properties increased from $3,200,000 at December 31, 2019 to $4,534,000 at June 30, 2020. The increase is attributable to an uptick in nonaccrual loans. Nonaccrual loans were $656,000 at December 31, 2019 compared to $2,194,000 at June 30, 2020. There were nine new additions to nonaccruals loans during the quarter, five of which are related to one spec construction and land development borrower.

A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $1,500,000 at December 31, 2019, compared to $3,000,000 at June 30, 2020. The increase is related to the addition of 13 impaired loans in various loan categories. Loss exposure on impaired loans at December 31, 2019 was $310,000 compared to $512,000 and June 30, 2020 after obtaining current appraisals on collateral securing a significant number of impaired loans in the portfolio and estimating selling costs based on historical experience.

The Bank historically makes a conscious effort to attempt work-out loan scenarios with past due customers. In some cases, loan restructuring is appropriate. Bank management has procedures and processes in place to identify, monitor, and report troubled debt restructurings. At June 30, 2020, troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $1,069,000 and were spread among various loan categories. No new TDRs have been identified in 2020.

Capital Ratios

The federal banking agencies jointly issued a final rule, effective January 1, 2020, that provided for an optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, for qualifying community banking organizations, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified and elected to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of June 30, Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 9.44% which exceeds the required regulatory minimum ratio. The CARES Act temporarily reduced the CBLR minimum ratio from 9.0% to 8.0% through December 31, 2020.

Paycheck Protection Program

Bank of Botetourt is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") initiated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on April 3, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank has processed and received approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration on 455 applications for approximately $29.5 million. Bank of Botetourt initially has funded these loans using its on-balance sheet liquidity. The Bank is assessing its anticipated liquidity needs for the remainder of 2020 and will replenish a portion of liquidity used to fund the PPP loans, if needed, by borrowing from the newly created Payroll Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF") at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. The Bank earned $1,190,000 from the SBA for generating the PPP loans. This revenue will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans.

COVID-19 Customer & Employee Care

Bank of Botetourt continues to take numerous steps to assist our customers and employees during the pandemic. For loan customers impacted by COVID-19, the Bank has granted extensions, skip-a-payment, and modifications consistent with regulatory guidance for 230 loans with balances of $56.1 million. For depositing customers, the Bank is permitting unlimited withdrawals from savings accounts without additional fee or penalty as announced and permitted by banking regulators. All of our offices remain open, although our lobbies are under controlled access. When customers enter our branches, facemasks are required for all parties. Plexiglass shields and social distancing floor markers have been installed in our offices. For our employees, we continue to provide flexible work practices as approximately 30% to work remotely and thereby promote social distancing. We have had no layoffs as a result of COVID-19. Non-essential work travel is not permitted. We continue to use online meeting platforms for social distancing.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt Balance Sheets, unconsolidated June 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019





(unaudited)

(audited)



June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019 Assets

















Cash and Due from banks

$ 8,062,000

$ 6,914,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

59,095,000

19,795,000 Federal funds sold

182,000

302,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

67,339,000

27,011,000 Investment securities available for sale

15,319,000

17,793,000 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,058,000 at

466,261,000

421,417,000 June 30, 2020 and $3,975,000 at December 31, 2019







Loans held for sale

536,000

- Premises and fixed assets, net

13,605,000

13,419,000 Other real estate owned

2,340,000

2,536,000 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,029,000

1,856,000 Other assets

9,275,000

8,785,000 Total assets

576,704,000

492,817,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 69,592,000

$ 45,246,000 Interest-bearing deposits

440,534,000

389,022,000 Total deposits

510,126,000

434,268,000









Other liabilities

10,000,000

5,000,000 Total liabilities

4,424,000

3,280,000



524,550,000

442,548,000 Commitments and contingencies











-

- Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares







authorized; 1,725,107 and 1,720,900 issued and







outstanding at June 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019







respectively







Additional paid-in capital

2,588,000

2,581,000 Retained earnings

11,469,000

11,365,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

38,864,000

37,257,000 Total stockholders' equity

(767,000)

(934,000) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

52,154,000

50,269,000



576,704,000

492,817,000











Bank of Botetourt Income Statement For the Six and Three Months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 10,741,000

$ 10,022,000

$ 5,361,000

$ 5,131,000 Investment securities:













U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 93,000

97,000

38,000

50,000 All other securities 116,000

85,000

58,000

42,000 Due from depository institutions 50,000

132,000

6,000

73,000 Federal Funds Sold 1,000

3,000

-

1,000 Total Interest income 11,001,000

10,339,000

5,463,000

5,297,000















Interest expense













Deposits 2,430,000

2,167,000

1,156,000

1,142,000 Federal funds purchased -

-

-

- Other borrowings 60,000

-

60,000

- Total Interest expense 2,490,000

2,167,000

1,216,000

1,142,000 Net Interest Income 8,511,000

8,172,000

4,247,000

4,155,000















Provision for loan losses 1,190,000

595,000

745,000

400,000 Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses 7,321,000

7,577,000

3,502,000

3,755,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 306,000

330,000

111,000

176,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 59,000

63,000

26,000

39,000 Other income, net of gains 1,543,000

1,248,000

748,000

753,000 Total noninterest income 1,908,000

1,641,000

885,000

968,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 2,817,000

3,050,000

1,096,000

1,531,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 731,000

686,000

364,000

344,000 Other expense 2,911,000

2,633,000

1,457,000

1,440,000 Total noninterest expense 6,459,000

6,369,000

2,917,000

3,315,000 Income before income taxes 2,770,000

2,849,000

1,470,000

1,408,000















Income tax expense 560,000

591,000

298,000

304,000 Net income $ 2,210,000

$ 2,258,000

$ 1,172,000

$ 1,104,000















Basic earnings per share $ 1.28

$ 1.32

$ 0.68

$ 0.64 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28

$ 1.32

$ 0.68

$ 0.64 Dividends declared per share $ 0.350

$ 0.32

$ 0.175

$ 0.16 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,722,683

1,715,379

1,723,712

1,714,416 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,722,683

1,715,379

1,723,712

1,714,416

















SOURCE Bank of Botetourt

Related Links

http://www.bankofbotetourt.com

